After being censured, Cheney doubles down on kicking Trump out

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was overwhelming censured yesterday by the Wyoming GOP for her unconstitutional vote to impeach Donald Trump. That hasn’t phased her apparently. She doubled down on Trump hate with leftist Chris Wallace earlier today on Fox News Sunday.

The woman who was just censured said Donald Trump “does not have a role as a leader of our party going forward. We should not be embracing the former president.”

It’s quite brazen considering her voters are angry with her and she has two people primarying her.

SHE SAYS DJT CAN’T REMAIN AS LEADER

Wallace asked Cheney if this “is the party of Donald Trump and does Marjorie Taylor Greene still hold a place in the party?” He tied Greene to Trump since she had expressed some crazy views in the past which she now renounces.

Cheney blames Trump for losing the presidency and the Senate, but there is no question that Mitch McConnell’s failure to follow through on the $2000 relief for the common man while funding foreigners helped lose the Senate seats.

SHE WILL DECIDE WHO LEADS THE PARTY

The daughter of the very popular Wyoming resident, Dick Cheney, said the party is the party of Abraham Lincoln, we’re the party of Ronald Reagon, we really have to take a hard look at who we are and what we stand for and what we believe”

“I think when you look at both his actions leading up to what happened on Jan. 6, the fact that he was impeached in a bipartisan fashion, the fact that he lost the presidency, the fact that we lost the Senate, we have to be in a position where we can say we stand for principle, we stand for [the] ideal.”

“Somebody who has provoked an attack on the United States capital to prevent the counting of electoral votes, which resulted in five people dying, who refused to stand up immediately when he was asked and stop the violence, that — that is a person who does not have a role as a leader of our party going forward,” she continued adding that “we should not be embracing” Trump.

This woman cares nothing for the fact that DJT was impeached without an opportunity to defend himself. He was given no due process.

Her claim that he “provoked the attack” is very debtable.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy refused to remove her from third in leadership and she won the vote to remain in leadership among her Republican colleagures.

This may play well in the Beltway, but it won’t play well with Republican voters.

Watch:

