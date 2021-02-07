NY Times report on progressives flunking vaccine distribution

“They died, who cares where they died.” ~ Governor Andrew Cuomo, referencing the nursing home deaths he is responsible for causing

An author at the NY Times recommends NY and California, in particular, dump the equity rules and just give out the vaccine. He also states that the vaccine distribution is not going well and Progressives need to do a better job.

The NY Times admits Progressive leaders in much of the world are now struggling to distribute coronavirus vaccines quickly and efficiently. In an article titled, The Left’s Vaccine Problem, author

Unfortunately, the virus and the vaccine are politicized.

The Progressives Aren’t Doing Well Worldwide or Nationally

“Within the U.S., many Democratic states — like California, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and tiny Rhode Island — are below the national average, the Times Ezra Klein reported.”

“Alaska and West Virginia have the two highest vaccination rates among U.S. states, with Oklahoma and the Dakotas also above average.”

The author added, “it’s hard to find many progressive governments that are vaccination role models.”

Equity Is Not Working

California and New York, in particular, are giving the vaccine to minorities. They have absurd rules which require medical professionals to throw the vaccine out if people don’t come in for their shots. Otherwise, the professionals giving the shots face serious consequences.

“A common problem seems to be a focus on process rather than on getting shots into arms. Some progressive leaders are effectively sacrificing efficiency for what they consider to be equity.”

“Some blue states have also created intricate rules about who qualifies for a vaccine and then made a big effort to keep anybody else from getting a shot.

These complicated rules have slowed vaccination in both California and New York.”

Vaccines Are Being Thrown Out

The NY Times even admits that the [racist] equity rules are a problem, and recommends just giving people the shots.

“Across New York State,” my colleague Dana Rubinstein has written, medical providers have had “to throw out precious vaccine doses because of difficulties finding patients who matched precisely with the state’s strict vaccination guidelines — and the steep penalties they would face had they made a mistake.”

The next paragraph is actually untrue. President Trump was up to 900,000 doses a day and on the last day, the administration sent out 1.6 million doses.

“The Trump administration fell far short of its own goal for vaccination speed, but by its final days it did get the country close to President Biden’s stated goal of 1 million shots per day. Biden has since suggested his new goal is 1.5 million per day.”

New York’s [Racist] Equity Isn’t Working

“The trade-offs between equity and efficiency are real: Rapid vaccination programs will first reach many relatively privileged people. But the trade-offs may be smaller than that sentence suggests. Covid has exacted a terribly unequal toll partly because people in vulnerable groups have suffered more severe versions of the disease, as a result of underlying health conditions.”

“The most effective way to save lives is probably to vaccinate people as quickly as possible.”

