After Big Horn’s Grounding, Can the Navy Maintain Logistics

The Navy’s only oiler in the Middle East was involved in a collision or a grounding, causing at least one rudder to go. This oiler is safe, anchored off of Oman, and no oil was lost. However, it was providing oil for the Lincoln Strike Group. Now, the administration has to find an oiler they can spare while they repair this one.

Our logistics are very precarious. Our Navy cannot maintain logistics, and our enemies know it. I hope the Navy isn’t spending too much time figuring out how to build solar-only oilers.

Watch Professor Sal Mercogliano below on this logistics issue, where he expresses concerns.

The Navy doesn’t have an oiler to spare. Worse yet, the US Navy is decommissioning 17 of these same ships due to a lack of manpower. The US military is becoming an uninviting option.

It’s not looking good. I’ve been told by a shipowner the Navy does not have a spare oiler to deploy and is scrambling to find a commercial oil tanker to refuel the Abraham Lincoln carrier group. Updates over at gCaptain forum: https://t.co/nNG6uSYGJJ https://t.co/wGP2GTYyAw pic.twitter.com/ec2oN3CpSf — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) September 24, 2024

Incredible… “US Navy oiler USNS Big Horn ran aground yesterday, leaving the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Group without it’s primary fuel source. The Navy doesn’t have a spare oiler to deploy and is now scrambling to find a commercial tanker.” – @johnkonradpic.twitter.com/RPf2ergsAG — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) September 24, 2024

A Chaplain wrote on gCaptain X post: So, while we are scrapping the bottom of the barrel just to keep our fleets underway, the Chinese are building, growing, threatening. Some people in DC need a smack in the head with a 2×4 to get their attention.

Watch Sal Mercogliano:

