Little Girl in India Claims Monkeys Saved Her From a Rapist

A man in India said his 6-year-old daughter would be dead by now if not for a troop of monkeys who attacked the man, chasing him away.

The Times of India reported the story after a man in Baghpat said his daughter was lured to an abandoned building by a man who planned to assault her sexually. He removed her clothes and tried to assault her when, according to the girl, the monkeys attacked.

The girl’s grateful father credited the primates with his daughter’s safety, saying, “My daughter was playing outside when the accused took her away. The man could be seen in nearby CCTV footage, walking on a narrow lane with my daughter. He is yet to be identified, though.”

“He also threatened my child that he would kill me,” the distressed father reportedly stated. “My daughter would have been dead by now if the monkeys had not intervened.”

The police are looking for him and have confirmed that they were told monkeys saved her.

It sounds bananas. But we are very happy to hear the little girl is safe, and, who knows, animals have been known to rescue humans.