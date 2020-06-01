After blaming Trump for riots, de Blasio praises daughter for arrest as a riot participant

By now, you have heard about the arrest of Bill de Blasio’s daughter, Chiara, during a violent Antifa/Black Lives Matter rally. As you might suspect, the communist mayor is very “proud” of her for it. At the same time, he blames the President for causing the riots.

SO PROUD

“I love my daughter deeply, I honor her. She is such a good human being, she only wants to do good in the world she wants to see a better and a more peaceful world. She believes a lot of change is needed,” de Blasio said during a press conference Monday after confirming reports that his daughter, Chiara de Blasio, was arrested.

“I’m proud of her that she cares so much and she was willing to go out there and do something about it,” the mayor added.

Peace by attacking cops and looting?

WATCH:

NYC Mayor de Blasio says his daughter was acting peacefully when she was arrested at a protest. “She wants to see a better and more peaceful world… I am proud of her that she cares so much and was willing to go out there and do something about it” https://t.co/Ce0gpwgxps pic.twitter.com/8NBUSTYKxG — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 1, 2020

THE FACTS AS WE KNOW THEM

She had allegedly been blocking traffic on Broadway and was arrested after refusing to move, the source said.

The source reportedly told the NY Post, “That was a real hotspot, police cars were getting burned there, people were throwing and yelling, fighting with cops.

There were thousands of people in that area at that time.”

The report states that Chiara gave her address as the home known as Gracie Mansion, where the mayor resides but didn’t tell police she was the mayor’s daughter.

HE HAS ABANDONED THE CITY TO LOOTERS

Democrat communist de Blasio is typical of the left-wing mayors and governors whose cities are out of control. Violence and anarchy rules. De Blasio won’t let the Mounted Units engage and gain control. He is just letting the violence grow unabated.

He has abandoned the city to looters and is proud that his daughter is fomenting rebellion. This is the man who had the gall to blame the president for setting the tone. The irony of this is too much.

WATCH:

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is now blaming the riots on President Trump saying he “helped to create” the “atmosphere” for them. pic.twitter.com/vjfZ4E9Bti — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 31, 2020

TYPICAL WEAK DEMOCRATS

Cuomo is running around looking for police brutality cases, he and de Blasio are talking about giving community leaders more control over police, and the NY Times is demonizing all police.

King Cuomo is using this opportunity to portray all police officers as bad. He is forming an independent council to review all police brutality cases. At a time when they are under attack, he is looking for ways to revisit settled cases.

The NY Times is jumping onto the anti-police bandwagon. An article late Sunday night declared: “Facing Protests Over Use of Force, Police Respond with More Force.” It featured an image from last Monday’s arrest and killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. But across the country, Americans were confronting a horrific landscape of downtown retail districts being destroyed by mobs Sunday as police did nothing to intervene.

Meanwhile, the protests are riots and they are growing more dangerous and more destructive.