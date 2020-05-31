Mayor de Blasio blames President Trump for rioting Democrats

Mayor Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, is blaming President Trump for the rioting Democrats. It flies in the face of reality and is along the lines of the bizarre claims by the media, the governor of Minnesota, and the mayor of Minneapolis, who claim the Antifa are white supremacists.

As Attorney General Bill Barr stated, the agitators are far-left groups. The far-left includes the communist Black Lives Matter and Antifa. Black Lives Matter was originally funded by George Soros groups. We don’t know if that is still the case.

Far-left Democrats — remember Democrats now embrace the far-left and their agenda — are causing riots, and the media tried to cover it up. They claimed they were “entirely peaceful.” When that didn’t work, they called the rioters white supremacists.

THE INCOMPETENT MAYOR

Bill de Blasio, the incompetent communist mayor of New York City, had the most people with coronavirus cases and deaths in the country. His failed leadership is the main reason. He let people go unprotected on crowded, dirty subways with homeless people for months. Anyone who called for travel bans was labeled a racist.

The commie told people in March to go to crowded movie theaters, live their lives as they normally would do. He demonized anyone who said otherwise as a racist.

Wilhelm didn’t balk when the most vulnerable elderly people were pushed into nursing homes where the most vulnerable population lives.

Now he has the unmitigated gall to blame the President for rioting he can’t control and probably doesn’t want to control. He can’t give you any specific words coming out of the White House or actions by the President, he said, but he’s blaming him anyway, claiming it’s FACT!

HE CAN’T COME UP WITH PROOF BUT HE KNOWS IT’S FACT

“The President of the United States helped create this atmosphere,” he said, adding there “has been an uptick in tension, hatred, and division since he came along.”

“It has helped to poison the atmosphere,” he said.

He twice said, “it’s just a fact.”

The President helped create the atmosphere by existing and standing up for traditional America, America First, as opposed to socialism, communism, globalism.

OPINION

It is true that the hatred has increased, and it started under Clinton, was on steroids during Obama’s reign, and is now out of control because the hardcore leftists hate America and America First. They hate Trump and anyone who agrees with him. They are the source of the hatred and the division, especially the corrupt leftist media.

The haters framed General Flynn and are now lying about the transcripts that exonerate him. They claim his normal conversation with the ambassador was ‘collusion.’

The haters and their supporters launched Trump-Russia, Trump-Ukraine hoaxes and even an impeachment, without a basis for it.

All this hatred comes from the left, all of it. Now they are promoting Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and out of control gang kids. This is a political calculation meant to influence the election.

Watch:

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is now blaming the riots on President Trump saying he “helped to create” the “atmosphere” for them. pic.twitter.com/vjfZ4E9Bti — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 31, 2020