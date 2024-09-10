RFK Can’t Get Off the Ballot in Michigan After Fighting to Get On

The Michigan Supreme Court reversed the lower court ruling to remove Robert F. Kennedy’s name from the state’s general election ballot. There are no other possible appeals. After being forced to sue to get on the ballot, he now can’t get off because it hurts Trump.

In a split 5–2 ruling issued on Sept. 9, the Michigan Supreme Court reinstated the original ruling by the Michigan Court of Claims, which denied Kennedy’s motion for mandamus relief, an extraordinary legal remedy that requires a plaintiff to demonstrate a clear legal right and that the defendant, in this case the Michigan Secretary of State, has a clear duty to act.

The high court ruled that Kennedy did not provide a clear legal basis for requiring the removal of his name from the November ballot and failed to identify a law that would leave no room for election officials’ discretion in this matter.

Days before the Supreme Court decision, the Michigan Court of Appeals argued that Kennedy had a “clear legal right” to withdraw, emphasizing that no specific statute prevented a presidential candidate from stepping down, even one nominated by a minor party.

Kennedy is trying to get his name off the ballot in ten battleground states where his presence would spoil Donald Trump’s chances.

It’s ironic, given that he had to fight to get his name on the ballot in the fifty states, and now he can’t leave in states where his candidacy hurts Donald Trump.

It does show corruption and manipulation by people who don’t want a fair election.