Ex-Director of Project 2025: Trump Has NOTHING to Do with the Project

Paul Dans, the former director of Project 2025, has spoken since he resigned from Project 2025. As he said, and as everyone should know by now, Donald Trump has nothing to do with Project 2025. It is a Democrat-manufactured crisis. It’s portrayed as 100% false light. In other words, it’s a lie.
Project 2025 started long before Donald Trump announced for president.
Dans told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in his first TV interview since stepping down as director in late July that the former president “had nothing to do with” the Heritage Foundation-backed policy playbook forged by dozens of different organizations.
Dans said Trump was not involved in crafting the proposal and that the number of former Trump administration employees contributing to the project was an example of “natural” coordination between former colleagues.
“(Trump) personally didn’t have anything to do with it. Certainly, a lot of folks, you know, worked on it, came out of the Trump administration. But that’s natural for any Republican administration. You’re going to have the carryover for the next one,” he said.
In an interview with The New York Times published Monday, Dans blamed campaign advisers LaCivita and Susie Wiles for handling Trump’s campaign in the past few months as Democrats pivoted to supporting Harris after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.
“Trump should be running like Secretariat at the Belmont, but instead, it’s a race to the wire,” Dans told the Times.
He’s excited about the campaign, adding Corey Lewandowski, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Ben Carson.
Some reporters and the Harris-Walz duo still won’t let it go. They now claim Trump threw his colleagues under the bus, and he had to know.
No, he didn’t have to know, and it was his colleagues who overstated.
Also, as an aside, most of the things that Democrats claim Project 2025 wants to do are false.
THE PROJECT 2025 MANUFACTURED CRISIS
Project 25 was organized by Heritage and included a few former Trump staff members. It has nothing to do with President Trump or Tim Pool. Project 2025 is really not anything to fear. Democrats manufactured a fake Project 2025 for public consumption. They will do anything to win.
It’s a presidential transitional wishlist that they have created before.
On the Heritage website, the authors state:
“The Left has spent millions fearmongering about Project 2025 because they’re terrified of losing their power. And they should be. Project 2025 offers a menu of solutions to the border crisis, inflation, a stagnant economy, and rampant crime. It shows how we can take on China, fix our schools, and support families. But most importantly, it dismantles the unaccountable Deep State, taking power away from Leftist elites and giving it back to the American people and duly-elected President.”
It is not partisan or secret. The goal is to abolish the Deep State and return government to the people.
The Real Policy Recommendations
Secure the Border
Unleash American Energy
De-Weaponize the Federal Government and Dismantle the Deep State
Improve Education
Want to know more? Read it for yourself.