Ex-Director of Project 2025: Trump Has NOTHING to Do with the Project

Paul Dans, the former director of Project 2025, has spoken since he resigned from Project 2025. As he said, and as everyone should know by now, Donald Trump has nothing to do with Project 2025. It is a Democrat-manufactured crisis. It’s portrayed as 100% false light. In other words, it’s a lie.

Project 2025 started long before Donald Trump announced for president.

Dans told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in his first TV interview since stepping down as director in late July that the former president “had nothing to do with” the Heritage Foundation-backed policy playbook forged by dozens of different organizations.

Dans said Trump was not involved in crafting the proposal and that the number of former Trump administration employees contributing to the project was an example of “natural” coordination between former colleagues.

“(Trump) personally didn’t have anything to do with it. Certainly, a lot of folks, you know, worked on it, came out of the Trump administration. But that’s natural for any Republican administration. You’re going to have the carryover for the next one,” he said.

In an interview with The New York Times published Monday, Dans blamed campaign advisers LaCivita and Susie Wiles for handling Trump’s campaign in the past few months as Democrats pivoted to supporting Harris after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

“Trump should be running like Secretariat at the Belmont, but instead, it’s a race to the wire,” Dans told the Times.

He’s excited about the campaign, adding Corey Lewandowski, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Ben Carson.

Some reporters and the Harris-Walz duo still won’t let it go. They now claim Trump threw his colleagues under the bus, and he had to know.

No, he didn’t have to know, and it was his colleagues who overstated.

Also, as an aside, most of the things that Democrats claim Project 2025 wants to do are false.

THE PROJECT 2025 MANUFACTURED CRISIS

Project 25 was organized by Heritage and included a few former Trump staff members. It has nothing to do with President Trump or Tim Pool. Project 2025 is really not anything to fear. Democrats manufactured a fake Project 2025 for public consumption. They will do anything to win.

It’s a presidential transitional wishlist that they have created before.

On the Heritage website, the authors state:

“The Left has spent millions fearmongering about Project 2025 because they’re terrified of losing their power. And they should be. Project 2025 offers a menu of solutions to the border crisis, inflation, a stagnant economy, and rampant crime. It shows how we can take on China, fix our schools, and support families. But most importantly, it dismantles the unaccountable Deep State, taking power away from Leftist elites and giving it back to the American people and duly-elected President.”

It is not partisan or secret. The goal is to abolish the Deep State and return government to the people.

The Real Policy Recommendations

Secure the Border

Unleash American Energy

De-Weaponize the Federal Government and Dismantle the Deep State

Improve Education

Want to know more? Read it for yourself.

Debunking the Lies

Project 2025 is a plan from Trump: FALSE

Government

Terminate the Constitution: FALSE

Give the Government more power over your daily life: FALSE

Gut democratic checks and balances on presidential power: FALSE

Civil Rights

Ban books and curriculum about slavery: FALSE

Continue to pack the Supreme Court and lower courts with right-wing judges: FALSE

End civil rights: FALSE

End DEI protections in government: TRUE

Promote and expedite capital punishment: TRUE

Military & Veterans

Cut military benefits for veterans and service members including housing, TRICARE, retirement, and secondary education: FALSE

Marriage & Family

End no-fault divorce: FALSE

End “marriage equality”: FALSE

Complete ban on abortions without exceptions: FALSE

Ban contraceptives: FALSE

Ban IVF: FALSE

Condemn single mothers while promoting only “traditional families”: FALSE

Outlaw pornography: TRUE

Health Care

End the Affordable Care Act: FALSE

Raise prescription drug prices: FALSE

Education

End free and discounted school lunch programs: FALSE

Use public, taxpayer money for private religious schools: TRUE

Shut down the Department of Education: TRUE

Economy & Workers

Cut Social Security: FALSE

Eliminate unions and worker protections: FALSE

Raise the retirement age: FALSE

Cut Medicare: FALSE

Immigration

Mass deportation of illegal immigrants: TRUE

Energy & Environment

Deregulate big business and the oil industry: MOSTLY TRUE

Increase Arctic Drilling: TRUE