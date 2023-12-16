After Gay Sex Film in Sen. Cardin’s Office, Czeropski Plays Victim

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

Laura Loomer broke the exclusive that the young staffer – who filmed himself having gay sex with an older man, his “bear” in a Senate office – works for Maryland Democrat Senator Cardin.

The aide, Aidan Maese-Czeropski is playing the victim on LinkedIn and blaming a political agenda for his inappropriate and very disrespectful actions. He’s looking into legal recourse.

The commenters who hit him hardest are gay men.

Laura Loomer ID’d him from his clothes, or lack of them.


