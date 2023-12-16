After Gay Sex Film in Sen. Cardin’s Office, Czeropski Plays Victim

Laura Loomer broke the exclusive that the young staffer – who filmed himself having gay sex with an older man, his “bear” in a Senate office – works for Maryland Democrat Senator Cardin.

The aide, Aidan Maese-Czeropski is playing the victim on LinkedIn and blaming a political agenda for his inappropriate and very disrespectful actions. He’s looking into legal recourse.

The commenters who hit him hardest are gay men.

Laura Loomer ID’d him from his clothes, or lack of them.

I have irrefutable evidence that the Democrat staffer who is on video having gay sex In the Senate building is @Aidanmaesec. I have exclusively obtained this photo of him wearing the same outfits he’s wearing in the video while he’s having gay sex in the Senate building. This… https://t.co/oQc3FdgiE2 pic.twitter.com/q6M8ZBFqbd — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 16, 2023

