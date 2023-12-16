After Gay Sex Film in Sen. Cardin’s Office, Czeropski Plays Victim

Laura Loomer broke the exclusive that the young staffer – who filmed himself having gay sex with an older man, his “bear” in a Senate office – works for Maryland Democrat Senator Cardin.
The aide, Aidan Maese-Czeropski is playing the victim on LinkedIn and blaming a political agenda for his inappropriate and very disrespectful actions. He’s looking into legal recourse.
The commenters who hit him hardest are gay men.
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
Laura Loomer ID’d him from his clothes, or lack of them.
I have irrefutable evidence that the Democrat staffer who is on video having gay sex In the Senate building is @Aidanmaesec.
I have exclusively obtained this photo of him wearing the same outfits he’s wearing in the video while he’s having gay sex in the Senate building.
This… https://t.co/oQc3FdgiE2 pic.twitter.com/q6M8ZBFqbd
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 16, 2023