“Wu’s Klux Klan,” Making Segregation Great Again

Racist Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is defending her segregated holiday party where whites were not invited. Wu says the email was an “honest mistake” not because she segregated out whites, but because they weren’t supposed to get the invitation.

She’s not sorry about having a segregated party of electeds. She’s sorry we all found out.

“It was truly just a mistake that went out in typing the e-mail field, and I look forward to celebrating with everyone at the holiday parties that we will have besides this one as well.”

The party went off as planned, and Wu proudly posted a photo on Instagram.

Wu wrote in the group shot’s caption: ‘‘tis the season” [to segregate?]” The picture of the controversial affair comes after prominent Boston conservative Howie Carr slammed Mayor Wu in a blistering op-ed for the Boston Herald, where he branded attendees as the ‘Wu Klux Klan.’ “What if a white mayor had held a whites-only party at a city-owned building after specifically disinviting all the non-white members of the City Council?” the veteran radio host wrote. Why Physical Precious Metals Are the Retirement Safe Haven Most Older Christians Seek WU’S KLUX KLAN

The Electeds of Color event included Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s husband, Conan Harris, who served ten years in prison for drug trafficking and now works as a consultant focused on “diversifying the pipeline of workforce leadership and personnel.” That sounds like a very creative job.

Also present was outgoing city councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who earlier this year was fined for violating the state’s conflict of interest law by representing his brother in a lawsuit.

Incoming councilor Enrique Pepen, who has been fined for violating campaign finance law, was also a guest, along with Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins, fined for creating a paid position for his niece. Those at the party were first identified by veteran journalist and conservative talk show host Howie Carr.

The group also featured state senator Liz Miranda, who recently made headlines when she declined to sign a ceremonial resolution condemning the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel because, she said, ‘the IDF had had a history of going above and beyond what you see in terms of what I would actually call revenge.”

Rep. Samantha Montano, Rep Russell Holmes, Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden, City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, City Hall aide Juan Lopez, Rep. Brandy Fluker-Oakley, and Rep. Chris Worrell were also all in attendance.

GREG GUTFELD WANTS A WHITES-ONLY KWANZAA BASH

That’s right, in 2023, the mayor of one of America’s biggest Democrat-run cities threw a racially segregated holiday bash that would have made George Wallace proud. You know, good thing they didn’t call it a Christmas party, right? That would be offensive. Me, I’m still waiting on the Muslim Hanukkah. Although you have to translate from the river to the sea into Hebrew. But really, menorah, that sounds sexist.

I’m sticking to my Whites-only Kwanzaa bash. Steve Doocy is making his favorite gumbo, and it goes great with crackers. Yeah, but right after the invite went out, the aide who sent it quickly realized her error and followed up with this: “I did send that to everyone by accident, and I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so, sorry for any confusion this may have caused.”

WU’S ST. PATRICK’S DAY JOKE

“In just over 100 days,” Wu began on St. Patrick’s Day, “we have connected unhoused residents MASS & CASS to housing treatment and services. We’ve launched three free bus lines. We’ve taken some big, bold action, but it won’t lie. This past winter. It was pretty intense: trial by snow, trial by fire, firefighters union. I’m getting used to dealing with problems that are expensive, disruptive, and white. I’m talking about snowflakes, snowflakes, I mean snowstorms snowflakes.”

In March, she was sued by a group of white restaurant owners who say they were targeted for city fees in part due to their ethnic heritage. They’re white. According to the restaurant owners, Wu and the city singled them out for a $7,500 outdoor dining fee, a fee which only applied to establishments in their neighborhood. The plaintiffs are seeking $500,000 in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages.

Wu is married to a white guy, so he wasn’t at the party either.

