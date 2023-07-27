Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on more charges in the classified documents case. Jack Smith’s office made the announcement Thursday, the day after Hunter’s sweetheart deal collapsed. Just a coincidence, surely.

This is as Donald Trump braces for separate federal charges over efforts to undo his 2020 election loss. They plan to criminalize objecting to an election (if you’re a Republican). DJT acted under the Electoral Count Act at the time, which Congress has since changed.

The new indictment also charges Carlos de Oliveira, a maintenance worker at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

The new charges broaden a sweeping indictment brought by a Florida grand jury in June alleging the former president allegedly held on to sensitive military secrets he knew he shouldn’t have retained access to, shared them with others, and directed his staff to help him evade authorities’ efforts to get them back.

Smith’s office made the announcement just hours after Trump’s lawyers met with prosecutors to try to head off additional criminal charges related to Trump’s attempts to stay in power after President Biden’s election win in November 2020, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

ERASING SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE

They also charged his head maintenance man Carols de Oliveira today in this case. Valet, Walt Nauta, and Donald Trump have all been charged.

Smith accuses Donald Trump, Carlos De Oliveira and Walt Nauta of trying to delete Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage in connection with the federal classified records case.

The indictment accuses De Oliveira of lying to investigators about his involvement in moving boxes at the property, saying he “never saw anything” relating to boxes moving in and out of the storage room.

The indictment also adds a thirty-second document to the tally for which Trump is facing charges of violating the Espionage Act, a top-secret document on a presentation about military activity in a foreign country.

These charges will be added to the 37 in this case alone.

At the same time, Joe Biden and his family, especially Hunter, appear to have betrayed the country. As we said, this follows Hunter’s sweetheart deal falling through. It minimizes Hunter’s case or seems to. It’s a distraction. Smith is playing Soviet hardball.

