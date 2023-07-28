Alarming Video! UN Warns of “Global Boiling…Air Is Unbreathable”

M Dowling
As The World Economic Forum plans a Pandemic Treaty tying 194 nations to suffocating regulations in case of a health emergency, the UN issues a fantastical warning of “looming unbreathable conditions for humanity” and “global boiling is upon us.”

This is lunacy, of course. They are pulling the same stunt they pulled with the pandemic. They will exploit the climate to move us toward their globalist agenda, far worse than communism and fascism ever was.

Authoritarian secretary-general of the UN, Antonio Guterres is trying to scare the world’s people. He sees fear as the path to implementing the dramatic change they need to further their sustainable goals agenda.

“And for scientists, it is unequivocal,” Guterres claims, “humans are to blame. All of this is consistent with predictions and repeated warnings. The only surprise is the speed of the change. Climate change is here. It is terrifying, and it is just the beginning. The era of global warming has ended…the era of global boiling has arrived.  The air is unbreathable…the heat is unbearable, and the level of fossil fuel profits and climate inaction is unacceptable. Leaders must lead.”

There is no proof humans are to blame for the climate or that the earth is going to boil. Guterres is correct that this is terrifying, but not for the reasons he has conjured up. It sounds like the globalists are getting ready to inflict another lockdown, using the climate as an excuse.

Don’t fall for it again.

Biden has a plan to cut emissions by 52%. It is a plan to cut our prosperity. People who had great, good-paying jobs in the oil and gas industry are allegedly going to get paid to travel around capping wells.

Biden’s plan is just a way to give jobs to China. He is hollowing out industries that Americans rely on.

In April 2021, James O’Keefe of Project Veritas aired a video of a CNN director talking about how the next propaganda series coming out of CNN will focus on hyped-up climate terror.

Climate terror is to follow COVID terror.


Peter Prange
Peter Prange
10 minutes ago

More and more leftist political parties lie to create imaginary crises.
The lies constantly must be exposed.
American have to decide if they are lemmings or they they are intelligent thinking beings with common sense who see through the lies and are no longer manipulated by fake crises.

