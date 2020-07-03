After letting rioters run wild, MN gov wants tax $$$ to cover $500m in damages

After forcing police to flee their station house and tying their hands as rioters looted, broke store windows, set fires to buildings and cars, the Governor of Minnesota wants President Trump to declare Minnesota a state disaster area. He wants federal taxpayer money to cover over $500 million in damages from the riots they failed to properly control. In all fairness, he did finally call up the National Guard and the real problem was Mayor Frey and the city council in Minneapolis. However, it got way out of control before any action was taken.

At the same time, Minneapolis is trying to replace the police, starting with hiring unarmed social worker types to go on allegedly non-violent calls.

They’re a bad investment, and shouldn’t they pay for their own bad policies?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on July 2 asked President Donald Trump to declare a state of disaster due to the “extensive fire damage to public infrastructure caused by civil unrest” following the death of George Floyd.



The governor also requested financial support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help the state rebuild following the extensive damage.

NOW MINNESOTA WANTS TO PARTNER WITH THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

In his statement on Thursday, Gov. Walz said more than $15 million of eligible damages related directly to the fires, a preliminary damage assessment found, while nearly 1,500 businesses in the Twin Cities were damaged by vandalism, fire, or looting. Walz estimates the cost of damages currently exceeds $500 million.

“We’re asking our federal partners to step up and help our communities recover,” Governor Walz said in a statement. “We need to come together to ensure Minnesotans who were victims of this destruction have access to critical infrastructure they need so they can go to the grocery store, pick up their medication, and live their lives.

“Together, we will rebuild,” he said. Nice slogan.

Everybody wants money from federal taxpayers.

