Democrat senators block resolution condemning “mob violence”

Mike Lee (R-Utah) called for a resolution condemning “mob violence” but it was killed by Democrats. The Senate can’t even pass that. The real reason Democrats won’t vote for it is that the mob is overwhelmingly left-wing serving as the Democrat militia.

Senator wanted the resolution to be uniting.

Sen. Mike Lee accused Senate Democrats of being on the side of violent protesters, whom he described as “dimwitted, phony drama addicts,” after they opposed his resolution Thursday condemning recent “mob violence.”

The Utah Republican’s comments came on the Senate floor during a heated debate with Sen. Bob Menendez after the New Jersey Democrat objected to the resolution, effectively killing it.

ONLY IF YOU INSULT THE PRESIDENT

Menendez wanted to add a line saying specifically the president should not incite violence or legitimize those who engage in hate-fueled acts, noting President Donald Trump recently retweeted a video of someone yelling “white power” and white people pointing guns at peaceful protesters.

The President didn’t hear someone call out ‘white power.’ It was a simple mistake and has nothing to do with the leftist lunatics rampaging throughout our cities pretending they are protesters. As for white people pointing guns, the McCloskey couple were frightened when a rowdy group of about 100 people broke the gate into their closed community. Last night, Mr. McCloskey called into Tucker’s show to tell him that the mob was threatening them and no one will help. There is no one to call.

Lee refused to add the line, calling Democrats’ objection to the resolution “bat guano-inspired insanity.” That’s a nice way of saying ‘batsh** crazy.’

For Democrats, everything is about destroying the President and his followers.

ORIGINAL SIN

Menendez also took issue with language in the resolution describing the founding of the United States, saying it “reeks of a supremacist view. We know better.”

There is no mention of America’s “original sin, which is slavery,” he said. Menendez questioned the resolution suggesting the country is morally committed to justice across all ethnic, racial, religious, and cultural difference and to protect equal rights for all.

Every nation had slaves. The Native Americans had slaves.

NOPE, CAN’T CONDEMN THE DEM MILITIA

“This is a statement that says mob violence is bad. Democrats can’t say mob violence is bad without simultaneously taking a jab at the president of the United States?” Lee said.

Lee said the resolution was designed to be unifying and avoided controversial subjects.

“You can’t really oppose this, it seems to me, without being on the side of the mobs, of mob violence, of mob mentality, of cruelty and intolerance and terror,” he said. “I don’t think one can oppose this without being comfortable with those things.”

Menendez also said the resolution mischaracterizes what “overwhelmingly” has been peaceful protests.

Really? What world does he live in? That is a lie.

WATCH: Democrats just blocked @SenMikeLee’s resolution to condemn mob violence. As our cities burn, as our children are being shot in the street, Democrats have chosen once again to stand with violent anarchists instead of innocent Americans. pic.twitter.com/Pwpxnu2Gtj — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 2, 2020