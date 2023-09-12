After Pushing Trump Impeachment, Schumer Says Impeaching Biden Is a “Witch Hunt”

McCarthy held a press conference Tuesday morning, announcing the beginning of impeachment proceedings against Biden.

“I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption,” wrote McCarthy on X where he posted a short video clip of his remarks.

McCarthy has been under pressure to being proceedings.

Sen. Chuck Schumer stepped into the fray to call any impeachment of Joe Biden “absurd” and a “witch hunt.”

It’s ironic since Sen. Chuck Schumer called for Donald Trump’s impeachment as soon as he took office. In September 2018, Chuck Schumer showed up at the Labor Day parade, and one of the participants asked him about impeaching Trump. Schumer said, “The sooner, the better.”

After years of pushing impeachment for Donald Trump, Chuck thinks the impeachment of Joe Biden is absurd, a waste of time and effort.

“I think the impeachment inquiry is absurd. The American people want us to do something that will make their lives better, not go off on these chases and, uh, witch hunts.”

Schumer claimed he’s sympathetic to House Leader Kevin McCarthy. “He’s in a difficult position,” Schumer remarked. He said others are “way off the deep end” and only interested in political agendas.

Schumer concluded, “We are not going to let it stop us here in the Senate from keeping the government open and working in a bipartisan way.”

It was constant impeachment talked about when Trump was the one being impeached.

