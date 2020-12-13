After shutting down schools, restaurants, Cuomo’s partying with celebrities

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is responsible for the death of thousands of elderly people, is unnecessarily destroying small businesses in New York City. He has shut down restaurants even though there is no scientific basis for it. The restaurants are not the source of the COVID, which he is greatly exaggerating, to begin with.

He is giving no thought to the damage he’s caused — to business owners, children not going to school, and families being destroyed.

Instead, he is partying with his celebrity friends. It’s a big fundraiser for him.

He truly is despicable.