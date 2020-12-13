President cheered at Army-Navy game

President Trump was cheered loudly as he entered the stadium to watch the Army-Navy game. Some petty Navy guy wouldn’t shake Trump’s hand, but in the end, Army tromped them 15-0. God punished him.

President Trump is standing up for us, and we must stand up for him.

Watch:

OUR LEADER FOR THE NEXT 4 YEARS!!!!

WE WON 👊🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tzeaXciXwh — Antonio Sabáto Jr 🇺🇸 (@AntonioSabatoJr) December 12, 2020

Why did the brass feel the need to wear face masks while outside with a man who is immune? They need to cut the PC garbage.

And, as far as I’m concerned, President Trump won this election, and he is my President. If the RINOs think we can accept them after Donald Trump, they are sorely mistaken. We will never go back to business as usual as Democrats push us further and further left.