Phil Kline’s emotional speech at Wisconsin voter fraud testimony

Phil Kline gave a powerful, emotional speech at the Assembly Committee on election fraud in Wisconsin. He went into the millions Zuckerberg spent on rigging/corrupting the election. Zuckerberg used $350 million to sway the election.

There was no proper chain of custody or key systems. The entire process was corrupt.

Dominion is also a joke. Don’t believe the lies about Dominion being a reliable, trustworthy system.

DOMINION.🗳️ More concerning information on Automated Test Decks that every knowledgeable voter should be familiar with. This information & assessments can be taken directly from reading the voting system company's own user's manuals. #FWIW🔻https://t.co/oe3QiUXK5j — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 3, 2020