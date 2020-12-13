Phil Kline’s emotional speech at Wisconsin voter fraud testimony

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Phil Kline gave a powerful, emotional speech at the Assembly Committee on election fraud in Wisconsin. He went into the millions Zuckerberg spent on rigging/corrupting the election. Zuckerberg used $350 million to sway the election.

There was no proper chain of custody or key systems. The entire process was corrupt.

Dominion is also a joke. Don’t believe the lies about Dominion being a reliable, trustworthy system.

