After Stabbing a Boy in the Heart, the Left Defends The Killer

High school senior Karmelo Anthony brought a knife to a high school track meet and murdered Austin Metcalf for no justifiable reason. Karmelo is charged with murder. People online are claiming it was self-defense and labeling the killer an American hero.

According to CBS, police released more information on the murder:

Witness says Metcalf was sitting under his school’s tent.

Anthony came over to them.

Metcalf told Anthony to leave.

Anthony then grabbed his bag and reached inside, telling Metcalf to “touch me and see what happens,” according to the police document.

No one was aware that Anthony had a weapon.

One witness says Metcalf touched Anthony, and another says he grabbed Anthony.

Anthony immediately pulled a knife out of the backpack and stabbed Metcalf in the chest.

Anthony then fled the scene.

Metcalf grabbed his chest and told his teammates to get help before he passed away in his brother’s arms.

When police caught Anthony, an officer said: “I have the alleged suspect,” which prompted Anthony to say, “I’m not alleged, I did it.”

Once inside the police cruiser, Anthony asked if Metcalf was okay and if what he did would be considered self-defense.

There is now a movement to claim it was only self-defense, and GoFundMe is allowing money to be collected on several pages on his behalf. BLM and other leftist groups are behind the collection. They often don’t let people on the right raise money for a lot less.

People online are calling the murderer an American hero.

Anthony thinks Austin deserved a death sentence for allegedly touching his backpack. People online are exaggerating and saying Austin rummaged through his backpack, for which there is no evidence.

There are black liberals on this app defending the actions of Karmelo Anthony – and the death of Austen Metcalf – because Austen allegedly touched his backpack. JUST BECAUSE HE’S BLACK. This isn’t just sick; it’s DISGUSTING. pic.twitter.com/lwCbbnyG2I — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) April 4, 2025

The police report does not bear out this story on GoFundMe:

Look at what they are saying on Go Fund Me! “He is a respectful, well mannered man”

“His parents taught him right from wrong” pic.twitter.com/OUO52noboR — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) April 4, 2025

Democrats and the media: “White supremacy is the biggest threat to America.” Austin Karmelo

Metcalf Anthony

Last IG Post Last IG Post https://t.co/KKjiQ4qAME pic.twitter.com/Z3WxeOcasv — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) April 3, 2025

Austin’s mother and brother discuss forgiveness. No one has to forgive a murderer. Maybe it’s better for the victim’s family, but maybe not. Sometimes, it is unforgivable. Let God handle forgiveness.

