Democrats Form the People’s Shadow Cabinet

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has launched a rogue “shadow government” titled the “People’s Cabinet.” It is an Orwellian attempt to stop the President’s agenda as if the judicial coup isn’t enough.

This is along the lines of Barack Obama’s alleged fact-checking organizations when Trump ran for president the first time.

Democrats are communists and they’ve engaged in coup after coup and people still vote for them. DNC Chair Ken Martin is echoing Tim Walz’s recent call for a shadow government.

Unhinged loser @GovTimWalz wants to form a "shadow government" in protest of requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration and banning foreign nationals from interfering in elections: pic.twitter.com/fgcvDwYmVC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 28, 2025

This is what democracy isn’t. For all their rants of Republicans as threats to democracy, they are the threats. They have no regard for elections, for half the country who voted for Trump’s agenda, and for the Constitution.

“Hey, it’s Ken Martin,” the DNC Chair says in the clip below.”I want to tell you about the people’s cabinet that the DNC is launching today. I have been traveling across the country non stop since I started this job, and what I hear over and over is this: Americans want us to fight back against Trump’s lies and offer a better alternative. Trump has stacked his cabinet with out of touch of billionaires who are causing chaos and hurting working people. That’s why we are launching the people’s cabinet; it will be made up of expert leaders and everyday Americans who will share reliable and accurate information that you can use to fight back. Stay tuned for more.”

We saw four years of their better alternative, and it was destroying the country. They are upset because their slush funds are being dismantled and they can’t get elected without them.

DNC Chair Ken Martin announces that Democrats are forming a shadow government cabinet to oppose Trump. This isn’t just antithetical to US values, it also shows that they don’t respect democracy and it could actually be illegal. pic.twitter.com/nvgCw2MDvO — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 4, 2025

