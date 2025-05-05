After Today, Judge Boasberg Could Get to Pick the US Attorney for DC

The Senate Judiciary has still not considered Ed Martin’s nomination as US Attorney in DC. The problem is if it isn’t done now, Judge Boasberg, a leftist partisan, could get to pick the replacement.

Martin is President Trump’s favorite attorney. The usual Senate RINO’s Susan Collins, John Cornyn, Thom Tillis, Bill Cassidy, and possibly Mitch McConnell are the hold ups. Tillis already said he will not vote for Martin, who is conservative.

Democrats are of course trying to stop the nomination.

So far, Martin is doing an outstanding job.

HOWELL: If the Senate Judiciary Committee does not notice @USAEdMartin's hearing today, then there is not enough time for him to get confirmed by May 20th. If they do not act, it could lead to a fact pattern where Judge Boasberg gets to pick the replacement.@MHowellTweets pic.twitter.com/V1TkT1T7Ux — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) May 5, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email