After Trying for 20 Years, The FBI Hoover Building Will Shut Down

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the FBI Hoover Building is finally shutting down after over 20 years of failed attempts. The plans are finalized. Staff will move into the Ronald Reagan Building immediately.

Director Patel vowed to shutter the Hoover Building before he was the FBI Director. He’s shutting the door on years of schemes and corruption that took place there. It’s a new FBI with more agents in the field.

Cutting the Bloat

A $5 billion plan for a new headquarters was canceled. It would have taken a decade to open, and with cost overruns, $5 billion was a very conservative figure.

“Instead, we selected the already-existing Reagan Building,” Patel said on X, “saving billions and allowing the transition to begin immediately with required safety and infrastructure upgrades already underway. Once complete, most of the HQ FBI workforce will move in, and the rest are continuing in our ongoing push to put more manpower in the field, where they will remain.”

“This decision puts resources where they belong: defending the homeland, crushing violent crime, and protecting national security. It delivers better tools for today’s FBI workforce at a fraction of the cost.”

“The Hoover Building will be shut down permanently.”

Democrats are angry because the FBI won’t get its new building in Maryland. They say the men and women of the FBI believe their security needs won’t be met. That’s ironic since they are the top law enforcement officers in the nation.

Maryland sued last month, arguing that the new building was statutory and had been decided by Congress.

Congress needs to act and reverse that, but probably won’t.

Patel suggested the Hoover Building could be transformed into a Deep State museum. They could be the burn bags on display in honor of their corruption.