The EU Commission appears to be nearing its end. Brussels is clutching tightly onto power, but it is a power it has already lost.

Shutting down free speech and Romanian elections looks more like a last gasp for air as their ship goes down.

Their institutions are in decay, and the people are questioning what they can plainly see.

As Rafael Borges put it at the European Conservative, “This is a Commission that confuses moralistic fervour and emotional manipulation with legal authority and slogan-infested political theatre with actual power.”

Ursula von der Leyen has repeatedly failed in her position, and most spectacularly so with her scheme to take Russia’s money. She justified confiscating it by calling it a “reparations loan.”

Mr. Borges writes:

“The now-defunct scheme to lend Ukraine billions by leveraging immobilised Russian state assets was the expected brainchild of an inept Commission—legally brittle, politically radioactive, and pushed with the kind of exorbitant hubris the world has come to associate with the Berlaymont. Back in September, during her State of the Union speech, Von der Leyen sold it as the only viable path forward, dismissing alternatives like common debt as impossible, irresponsible, or both.

“Brussels understood that, as loyal to the official, pro-war party line as many European capitals might remain, not many are prepared to put money where their mouth is—and actually want to finance the Ukraine war eternally. Financing the conflict with Russian money was Brussels’ silver bullet. But it also failed. Three months later, when the moment came to sign, the room fell silent. Support dissolved into hesitation; slogans evaporated in contact with reality.”

The EU decided to deindustrialize for its phantom climate crisis and demand war with Russia at the same time. As easily predicted, the money is no longer there for either. They are attempting to force the US into war on their behalf for their imagined threats against them. It’s their last straw.

Ralph Schoellhammer writing for Brussels Signal believes revolution is in the air.

The EU thinks they will never end as other empires once believed, but they can end, and quickly like a puff of smoke or a ship lost at sea.

Mr. Schoellhammer writes:

“Europe is walking the same path in Ukraine. We see leaders like the former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin or Ursula von der Leyen making grand moral statements, insisting that Russia must be entirely pushed out of Ukrainian territory. But there is a massive gap between this rhetoric and political reality.

“Paper is very patient. You can write any 28-point peace plan you like. But the reality is that Russia, China and Iran are outproducing NATO in a war of attrition — steel, drones, ammunition. In international politics, power is the main currency, and right now, Moscow has the leverage. The idea that aggressive powers are never rewarded is a nice bedtime story, but history—from Frederick the Great to the Prussian invasion of France in 1871—tells us otherwise.”

Charging high taxes and importing foreigners who live on welfare is a path to decline and ruination. Then, after doing this, the failed leaders expect the youth to fight Russia in a lost war in Eastern Ukraine.

The people watch madmen from foreign lands destroying their holidays as armed soldiers try to protect the Christmas markets, often in vain.

Schoellhammer:

“The social contract is broken. The Green Party—once the pacifists—are now the loudest militarists, while the only people with actual military experience seem to be in the AfD. It is a total inversion of reality.”

The EU can’t defend itself. That is a fact. They aren’t going to become a military power. If they don’t start dealing with reality, they will collapse.”

Like the Soviets, they prioritized ideology over economic reality, especially when it came to energy. They delegitimized themselves. All their promises of a climate bonanza were never going to happen, but EU Central put common sense aside.

Mr. Schoellhammer:

“For decades, we were promised that the “green transition” would trigger a new economic miracle. Olaf Scholz promised growth rates reminiscent of the 1950s. Instead, we have stagnation and contraction. We are shutting down blast furnaces and aluminium smelters in the name of saving the planet, while our geopolitical rivals expand theirs.

The end is coming, and the US must step aside. They won’t listen. Given their refusal to turn the ship around, we need to carve our own path in the United States. Our future doesn’t lie with authoritarians and warmongers.

Consider reading the articles I linked to. They are beautifully written and informative.