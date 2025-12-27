Trump Banned from Deporting a Sanctioned Brit Censoring Americans

Imran Ahmed, founder and CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, was one of five people placed on a visa ban after the government accused him of censorship. Ironically, he is the epitome of a hateful person trying to decide what is hate speech and who to censor in the United States. One of his targets is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Ahmed, an NGO, is actively working to damage the First Amendment in the United States. He won’t reveal his donors.

In a Christmas Day ruling, Judge Vernon S. Broderick, of the Federal District Court for the Southern District of New York, issued a temporary restraining order barring Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Under Secretary of State Sarah B. Rogers, among others, from detaining Imran Ahmed.

Ahmed filed suit against Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Attorney General Pam Bondi to prevent “the imminent prospect of unconstitutional arrest.”

Audacity from a Foreigner

The suit said the case comes from “the federal government’s latest attempt to abuse the immigration system to punish and punitively detain noncitizens for protected speech and silence viewpoints with which it disagrees.”

“I will not be bullied away from my life’s work of fighting to keep children safe from social media’s harm and stopping antisemitism online,” Ahmed said.

“The federal government can’t deport a green card holder like Imran Ahmed, with a wife and young child who are American, simply because it doesn’t like what he has to say,” the [corrupt] BBC reported she said.

Rubio said in a statement Tuesday that the five had “led organized efforts to coerce American platforms to censor, demonetize and suppress” the views of Americans with whom they disagreed.

“These radical activists and weaponized NGOs have advanced censorship crackdowns by foreign states — in each case targeting American speakers and American companies,” Rubio said. He described the five as “agents of the global censorship-industrial complex.”

Breitbart Report

Ahmed’s Centre for Countering Digital Hate, which was founded with the involvement of UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s now Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeny, has long attempted to censor and deplatform conservative news outlets in the United States, including Breitbart News.

The CCDH had said in internal documents that its mission is to “Kill Musk’s Twitter” after the platform rolled back many of the draconian censorship regulations imposed before Tesla boss Elon Musk bought the social media firm.

It needs to be shut down. The organization is attempting to institute British hate speech laws here in the US under the guise of protecting children.