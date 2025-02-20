After Vance, Irish Anti-Terror Police Terrorize Irish Patriots?

By
M Dowling
-
1
16

And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family?

– Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Matt Bracken, an X poster, commented that since JD Vance tried to make Europe realize they are becoming authoritarians, the national police force is terrorizing Irish patriots.

The Garda Síochána, meaning “the Guardian(s) of the Peace,” is Ireland’s national police and security service. It is more commonly called the Gardaí or “the Guards.”

Non-citizens on the EU voting list can vote in Ireland, and decide their future. The future is an Ireland without Irish.

Ireland isn’t for the Irish.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz