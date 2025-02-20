And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Matt Bracken, an X poster, commented that since JD Vance tried to make Europe realize they are becoming authoritarians, the national police force is terrorizing Irish patriots.

The Garda Síochána, meaning “the Guardian(s) of the Peace,” is Ireland’s national police and security service. It is more commonly called the Gardaí or “the Guards.”

Non-citizens on the EU voting list can vote in Ireland, and decide their future. The future is an Ireland without Irish.

The shit is hitting the fan in Ireland post JD Vance.

Irish patriots are having the anti-terror police turn up to shake them down. They are getting warning letters like this threatening criminal action. Please RT my posts below. It’s not possible for Irish patriots to post them,… pic.twitter.com/s2Cke3UmSc — Matt Bracken (@Matt_Bracken48) February 18, 2025

Ireland isn’t for the Irish.

How do new housing developments look in your area? Show the results pls. https://t.co/fEMG4jHLsB — Irish Statistics (@jimbobfrazzled) February 17, 2025

Try these links for Canada, Australia & Ireland for some timelines. Only the parent cohorts matter for the future. E.g over 60s in Ireland are mostly Irish. Its not an even spread of change across the population. https://t.co/K8dqV0Jgxi — Irish Statistics (@jimbobfrazzled) February 17, 2025

Meanwhile people can’t afford to move out of their home houses working full time, forget about kids, this take over is all by design. — Irish Pessimist (@Joe82327480) February 16, 2025

