Executive Order to Clean Up Regulations & Banking Advisories

A new Executive order will require federal agencies to evaluate all their regulations that could violate the Constitution.

The executive order is meant to help ensure that the government isn’t Weaponized against the American people. It requires agencies to submit a list to the Office of Management and Budget within 60 days of all regulations that could violate the Constitution or cause harm.

OMB’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) and the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will lead the effort. They will evaluate the regulations across the federal agencies.

DOGE officials at federal agencies will gather an inventory of regulations and then share them with the OMB. After 60 days, the OIRA will review the list and decide which ones are unconstitutional. The process of repealing regulations will be on a case-by-case basis. The OIRA oversees executive branch regulations, and the DOGE eliminates government waste fraud and spending.

The Order exempts, among other things, any action respecting the United States military, national security, homeland security, foreign affairs, or immigration-related function.

The Biden administration imposed $1.7 trillion in regulatory costs on the American people. Trump will cut banking advisory groups and foreign outreach efforts.

The Wasteful Advisory Councils

The order targets numerous federal agencies, including the United States Institute of Peace and several advisory committees. [Where was the Peace Institute when Biden was starting wars?]

The goal is to reduce the size of the government.

It says the “non-statutory components and functions” of the Presidio Trust, the Inter-American Foundation, the United States African Development Foundation, and the United States Institute of Peace “shall be eliminated to the maximum extent consistent with applicable law” and reduce their functions and staff “to the minimum presence and function required by law.”

The order says certain other advisory committees should also be terminated within 14 days, including the Advisory Committee on Voluntary Foreign Aid, the Academic Research Council, the Credit Union Advisory Council, the Community Bank Advisory Council, the Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Long COVID, and the Health Equity Advisory Committee.

[Do you believe we even have these ridiculous organizations? The government just keeps growing. Have any of them accomplished anything except spending?]

The order says any other “unnecessary” organizations or committees should be identified and terminated within 30 days.

The order is intended to “further decrease the size of the Federal Government to enhance accountability, reduce waste, and promote innovation.” You can read more at the White House fact sheet linked above. The goal is to reduce the federal bureaucracy to the “minimum level of activity,” the document said.

