Elon Slammed for One Line About Zelenskyys Vogue Cover

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena were featured in a Vogue magazine cover story. The article is titled Portrait of Bravery: Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska.

One million people have died, and that is unacceptable. The war must end. Ukraine keeps losing men and land. We don’t care what Vogue thinks.

Elon Musk shared a clip from Daily Mail commenting on an interview President Zelenskyy and his wife took part in for Vogue, a left-wing glamor magazine. He was lambasted on his platform. Calling him a Putin puppet was the least insulting.

Taking such low IQ cheap shots at Zelenskyy should be reserved for <100 follower groypers, not people at the highest echelons of power of a once great Western nation. But here we are, this is the retarded timeline we ended up in. https://t.co/knSzRRMhi3 — PanEuropeanMovement (@EuropeanPan) February 20, 2025

Some Responses:

Pretty clear Elon is just a straight-up Russian asset at this point.

Elon Musk is a despicable piece of human garbage. Ukrainian Kids aren’t dying in trenches, they are being murdered in their homes, kindergartens, hospitals & in strollers by Russian missiles and drones. Meanwhile, Elon used one of his kids as a human shield & disowned another.

He did it to win hearts and minds, Elon, whereas you are losing them hand over fist. This is an outrageous post. One of many.

He has done more for freedom and democracy than you can ever imagine.

Just at breaking point seeing post after post this fucking moron now in charge of the world’s most powerful country. The shittest cunt in the entire world.

It’s wartime, so the Vogue article is a propaganda piece. The article is not behind a paywall. It is clear that a lot of people want this war to drag on.

… the war in Ukraine is about more than Ukraine—it is about who will uphold the values of the West and the postwar rules-based order. If Vladimir Putin can invade a sovereign country to fulfill his ambition to reunite the former Russian empire, where will he stop?”

The invasion was terrible, but Ukraine does not uphold Western values. It is a country of corruption that eliminates free speech, political parties, and all opponents. They will remain in martial law indefinitely, so they have an excuse not to hold elections.

It is not clear whether Zelenska or her husband will convince Ukraine’s Western allies to get even more deeply involved in a conflict that shows no sign of clear resolution and is also weighing down the global economy. The same day Zelenska addressed Congress, Russia’s foreign minister said Russia would consider expanding into further territory if Western countries gave Ukraine more long-range weaponry. Zelenskyy, meanwhile, wants to push the Russians back to the pre–February 24 borders, if not further, before considering negotiations with Russia.

It’s a fine mess the last administration left the US and Ukraine in. The war should never have begun.

Meanwhile, Zelenska makes many trips to the world’s fashion capitals. Elon’s response was likely based on choosing a far-left fashion magazine.

