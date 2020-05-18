AG Barr doesn’t expect Obama or Biden to be probed for federal crimes

Attorney General Bill Barr said today that part of the investigation by John Durham involves looking at some people for criminality. There is a criminal investigation, but not of the former president or of the former vice president.

There is a reason for that. The Supreme Court recently said in the Bridgegate case there is a difference between abuse of power and a federal crime, no matter how “outrageous” the abuse is. After reminding his audience of that, AG Barr said he doesn’t expect Mr. Durham’s investigation will lead to a criminal probe of Mr. Obama or Mr. Biden.

Obviously, he wants to end the rampant speculation about both men. It follows President Trump’s comments Sunday to Maria Bartiromo on Fox News about Barack Obama and Joe Biden facing jail time for what they did to General Flynn.

“It was the greatest political crime in the history of our country,” Trump said of Obama and Biden, the presumed Democratic nominee.

“If I were a Democrat instead of a Republican, I think everybody would have been in jail a long time ago, and I’m talking with 50-year sentences,” the president continued in an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo that aired Sunday. “It is a disgrace what’s happened this is the greatest political scam, hoax in the history of our country. And people should be going to jail for this stuff and hopefully, a lot of people are going to have to pay.”

The one thing I would add is he didn’t say they were innocent of abuse of power.

Watch:

