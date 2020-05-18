Newsom to fire first responders if federal taxpayers don’t give Cali billions of $$$

Far-far-furthest left Governor Newsom of California is demanding federal taxpayers refund his losses over the virus. Last we heard, he expected to spend $7 billion due to the virus which has not hit his state all that badly. It’s unclear if he expects $7 billion or more. He definitely wants Speaker Pelosi’s $3 trillion socialist package.

FIRE FIRST RESPONDERS TO GET OUR BILLIONS

However, he is clear that the first people he will fire are First Responders. That’s a typical Democrat ploy to force the opposing party to give them what they want. In return, the media backs them 100% except for Fox News, although they are more unreliable than they used to be as well.

President Trump isn’t opposed to helping states, he simply doesn’t want federal taxpayers to fill gaps in budgets of wasteful governors. For example, Newsom is giving free healthcare to illegal aliens but not to seniors who are citizens or legal residents. He also gave them checks for $600.

Far-far-left House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA), is demanding her $3 trillion bill in exchange for aid to states. In it, she gives amnesty to almost every person here illegally, sends them $1200 checks, and sets up mail-in voting, which is known to encourage fraud.

Far-far left Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) agrees with Pelosi. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-KY), said the bill is dead on arrival.

IF HE WANTS IT, IT’S A MORAL OBLIGATION

Newsom told Jake Tapper on ‘State of the Union’ that it is “not charity” and that his state is facing budgetary concerns as a “direct result” of the crisis.

“It’s a social responsibility at a time when states large and small [ are] facing unprecedented budgetary stress. It is incumbent upon the federal government to support the states through this difficult time,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Newsom said lawmakers have a “moral and ethical obligation” to help Americans across the country.

This governor makes everything he agrees with into a human right or a moral obligation, but never considers the rights of those affected by his decisions, including federal taxpayers.

Newsom, along with some governors across the country, has said they need the federal aid to help fund many of the frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic including healthcare workers and police.

“I hope they’ll consider this next time they want to salute and celebrate our first responders … consider the fact that they will be the first ones laid off by cities and counties,” Newsom said.

“This is not a red issue or a blue issue. This is impacting every state in America,” Newsom added.

That is fine except Pelosi’s bill is filled with socialist mandates, some will transform the country forever, and she won’t relent. A bill just for state funding would pass. You won’t hear that on CNN.

Watch:

CA Gov. @GavinNewsom says his state’s budget deficit is directly related to the coronavirus pandemic and federal funding should not be looked at as charity, “when it’s fundamental purpose of government is to protect people’s safety and to protect their well-being.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/9XpDngudxV — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) May 17, 2020