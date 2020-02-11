AG Barr is “meticulously reviewing” actions of “rogue [progressive] DAs”

Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday slammed “rogue DAs” who he said are sabotaging the sanctity of the criminal justice system by bringing lesser charges or pleading down cases in order to keep people out of prison.

THE FAILED SOCIAL JUSTICE POLICING

in a speech to the Major County Sheriffs of America, said the “self-styled ‘social justice’ reformers” are contributing to a recent rise in violent crimes in some of the country’s largest cities, defying an overall nationwide trend toward safety.

“These DAs think they are helping people, but they end up hurting them. These policies actually lead to greater criminality,” he said. “By allowing young lawbreakers entirely off the hook the first time — or the second time or even the third time — these DAs are potentially placing them on a conveyor to further and heightened criminality.”

He also said the Department is “meticulously reviewing the actions of certain district attorneys who have adopted policies of charging foreign nationals with lesser offenses for the express purpose of avoiding the federal immigration consequences of those nationals’ criminal conduct. In pursuing their personal ambitions and misguided notions of equal justice, these district attorneys are systematically violating the rule of law and may even be unlawfully discriminating against American citizens.”

The Attorney General is deeply concerned about the attacks on our police officers.

His concerns are the exact opposite of what the hard-left progressives want for America. Barr is planning to go after the progressives.

The Sheriff’s association wants Barr to trim back the FBI:

SHERIFFS LETTER TO BILL BARR.

FBI SHOULD BE TRIMMED BACK. pic.twitter.com/SH5VZ8oIck — MAX MEDIEVAL (@MaxMedieval) January 16, 2020