Two government attorneys on the Roger Stone case, former Mueller prosecutors Aaron Zelinsky and Jonathan Kravis, said they would be quitting the Roger Stone case immediately and resigning from their roles in D.C., according to court filings. A third prosecutor, Adam Jed, withdrew from the Stone case.

Another prosecutor in D.C., John Crabb, will work on the Stone case, CNN reports.

The same progressives who want to free hardened criminals and criminal illegal aliens, want Roger Stone to serve a death sentence in prison. The FBI recommended up to a nine-year sentence for Roger Stone for a far lesser crime than these aforementioned criminals often commit.

The top brass at the FBI will recommend a reduced sentence for Stone. Upon hearing that, federal prosecutors who played key roles in the case against President Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone resigned Tuesday.

They didn’t just resign, they resigned dramatically.

Aaron Zelinsky and Jonathan Kravis were among Mueller’s angry Democrats in the collusion scandal.

DEEP STATERS GONE

CNBC reported it was a footnote in a filing.

Good riddance to two deep staters. Unelected deep staters want to rule and don’t like the top brass questioning their decisions, no matter how absurd.

The duo will probably write books for millions of dollars.

The top brass told Fox News that they were advised of a very different sentence than the up to 9-years recommended for the 67-year-old, Stone.

The social medial hellions are condemning Barr and insist Obama Judge Amy Berman will not honor the reduced sentence.

A war is coming.