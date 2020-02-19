AG Barr is thinking of resigning over Trump tweets – UPDATE

Update: This story is more of WaPo’s fake news. AG Barr has no intention of resigning. His spokesperson Kerri Kupec tweeted out the news.
Addressing Beltway rumors: The Attorney General has no plans to resign.
— KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) February 19, 2020
~ ~ ~
Attorney General Bill Barr told people close to him that he’s considering stepping down over President Trump’s tweets., multiple reports said Tuesday, days after Barr admitted that Trump’s tweeting made it “impossible for me to do my job.”
Barr said in an interview with ABC News last week that Trump’s tweets and statements on the Justice Department’s work were making his job impossible. But Trump backed his attorney general in comments on Tuesday.
“I have total confidence in my attorney general,” he told reporters before departing Washington for California. “I think he’s doing an excellent job. He’s a strong guy.”
Trump conceded, however, that he was making Barr’s job more difficult.
“I do make his job harder,” Trump said. “I do agree with that. I think that’s true.”
Barr was at the White House Tuesday for a previously scheduled lunch with White House counsel Pat Cipollone, according to a Justice Department official and a source familiar with the matter.
The Washington Post was first to report that Barr considered resigning.
The DOJ has not responded yet so we don’t know what is true and what is not true.
if he goes he falls into the hands of the left and they will make mincemeat of the situation.
When Barr said in the interview (edited) that the President made it IMPOSSIBLE to do his job, because of tweets. It’s all on Conservative Treehouse. The interview was twenty minutes long, not the few minutes most of us saw. Barr is an insider… That he is lifelong family friends with Mueller is all I need to know;) It’s still there…
The biggest issue is; can we even believe the story. But if true, is Barr actually that thin-skinned. Whatever the President may say, what possible effect would that have on his duties. Is he bothered that some worthless reporter will ask some worthless question. He should already know and realize the Democrat – Media party already has had their sights on him from the very beginning.
I’ve become more skeptical of any efforts by him to clean house. When looking at the totality of evidence so far we find very little has been done to correct any of the problems that prompted his nomination. In fact, it seems he has went out of his way to prevent cleaning house. I’m suspicious that this may be his, “way out” in turning the arm of justice against those ‘in’ the Department. He’s given no indication whatsoever he will do what is needed to restore confidence in his Department. Furthermore, I seriously doubt Durham will accomplish little more than write a somewhat damaging report. I don’t expect it to be any more than the IG report.
In interviews with Sidney Powell she revealed the incestuous nature of the entire DC legal establishment. Others have detailed the close ties between all the players in the past few years. I believe No One will want to be “the one” who “rocks the boat”, or upsets the apple cart. Maybe it’s time for Trump to find someone who has “fought” that establishment. Someone Like Sidney Powell maybe. At one point I thought of Larry Klayman, but it appears he has a great deal of baggage when it come to the legal system.
My sentiments exactly and very well put. This will be his excuse to get the hell out of Dodge before some “real” Sheriff fully exposes him for the Deep State puppet that he is.
There’s a reason why Barr flew through hearings (which I saw) and was quickly appointed to AG;) I don’t know that Sidney Powell would want the job. (She had a great long interview on American Thought Leaders – Epoch Times on YT month’s ago, before taking the Flynn Case)
No loss there. And no surprise either. Barr handled the Ruby Ridge fiasco. Barr is Deep State and that fact is becoming more and more obvious every single day. Barr is protecting and covering for the FBI, NSA, CIA and the DoJ. Barr (the emperor has no clothes) and all can see exactly who and what he is in his nakedness. A Deep State thug. Mr. Trump’s tweets have no relevance whatsoever. “Making it impossible for me to do my job”. ?? Really? Give me a break, just an excuse for him to resign before he is fully exposed as a Deep State puppet.