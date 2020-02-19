AG Barr is thinking of resigning over Trump tweets – UPDATE

Update: This story is more of WaPo’s fake news. AG Barr has no intention of resigning. His spokesperson Kerri Kupec tweeted out the news.

Addressing Beltway rumors: The Attorney General has no plans to resign. — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) February 19, 2020

Attorney General Bill Barr told people close to him that he’s considering stepping down over President Trump’s tweets., multiple reports said Tuesday, days after Barr admitted that Trump’s tweeting made it “impossible for me to do my job.”

Barr said in an interview with ABC News last week that Trump’s tweets and statements on the Justice Department’s work were making his job impossible. But Trump backed his attorney general in comments on Tuesday.

“I have total confidence in my attorney general,” he told reporters before departing Washington for California. “I think he’s doing an excellent job. He’s a strong guy.”

Trump conceded, however, that he was making Barr’s job more difficult.

“I do make his job harder,” Trump said. “I do agree with that. I think that’s true.”

Barr was at the White House Tuesday for a previously scheduled lunch with White House counsel Pat Cipollone, according to a Justice Department official and a source familiar with the matter.

The Washington Post was first to report that Barr considered resigning.

The DOJ has not responded yet so we don’t know what is true and what is not true.