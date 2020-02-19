Buttigieg tells you Christians not to vote for Trump since you’re incompatible

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pete the little devil

That little devil, Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday night said at a town hall that he couldn’t understand how Christians can justify supporting this President since there is “no compatibility there.” He can’t find a thing in Scriptures to support it. He received a lot of applause from the audience who must live in a bubble of limited information.

So much better to vote for someone who wants to kill babies for any reason to the moment of birth, as Pete condones. He won’t even rule out Infanticide if the mom wants it.

As long as the woman wants it, it’s fine in Buttigieg’s mind.

Watch:

Pete Buttigieg attacks Christian Trump supporters as violating their faith and Scripturehttps://t.co/E2QkSwhHZd pic.twitter.com/zAiULjDupx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 19, 2020

Pete Thinks Jesus Would Agree Life Begins at Birth

Pete the Sanctimonious Buttigieg says life probably begins at birth if you really read the Bible.

“Life begins with breath,” says Buttigieg, explaining why Jesus might be fine with abortion. St. Pete says it’s open to interpretation.

The thing is, that quote refers to God giving breath to Adam. Adam was fully grown, not a baby. When Jesus breathed in life to those who died, it had nothing to do with babies, born and unborn.

This is an evil rationalization by judgmental Pete. The devil got his tongue.

Watch:

Meanwhile, President Trump supports religion and life. It seems Pete is more likely to be incompatible.

Buttigieg is very judgmental. I’m pretty sure he’s not in charge of judging anyone:

Pete Buttigieg: “one thing about my marriage is it’s never involved me having to send hush money to a porn star after cheating on my spouse with him or her….So they want to debate family values, let’s debate family values. I’m ready.”pic.twitter.com/CJPWhosTN2 — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) February 19, 2020

There isn’t any proof that the President slept with the porn star. Trump said he merely wanted to shut her up. In any case, that situation took place when he was an entertainer, more than a decade ago.

BAD MAYOR PETE

Residents of South Bend would like you to know how bad Buttigieg was as mayor since they fear for the country if he’s elected.

This is how they describe Pete:

A spike in violent crime, development that largely ignored the African American community and how their only well-lit street is the one that leads to Notre Dame University.

So how, they wonder, can Buttigieg possibly be trusted to run the country?

“If he’s the next president, I fear for our country. He couldn’t run our city. How can he run the United States?,” said Michelle Burger, 42, a stay-at-home mom who lives in South Bend’s impoverished and predominantly black West Side.

“Look at all the crime — he didn’t do anything about it. Look at our quality of life. If he becomes president, the United States will become one big South Bend — a giant sinkhole. We’ll be in a new depression.”

Another West Side resident, Cornish Miller, 62, said of Buttigieg, “Rating him 1 to 10, I’d give him a 2.”

“Buttigieg talked about all the improvements he made, but he hardly made a dent,” said Miller, who works for a military supply company.

“The West Side is the most neglected part of town. The street I live on is the only street around here that has lights. That’s because we’re a gateway to Notre Dame.”