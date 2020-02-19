Obama-Holder administration used the DOJ as a leftist operation

Jeff Carlson at The Epoch Times has an interesting thread up on Twitter explaining how the Obama administration transformed the Department of Justice.

For one thing, their hiring practices went against the long-established policies.

They hired 113 biased-left attorneys, despite the ban against it, and no non-partisans. [They also converted political appointments to permanent positions.]

Eric Holder also came up with the process for doling out settlements from the financial crisis to activist groups. The DOJ directed billions to leftist activist groups, funded Obama’s electric vehicle initiative, and paid interest on the settlement with Iran.

Jeff Sessions stopped the highly unorthodox practice.

For over a year, the DOJ stonewalled any attempt to divulge the communications about these settlements.

Obama’s justice department even took funds to benefit homeowners harmed during the 2008 crisis and used these settlements to directly fund left-wing political organizations – their political allies.

Groups receiving the funds were: “The National Council of La Raza. The National Urban League. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition. NeighborWorks America (which awards grants to left-leaning community organization groups, and has been compared with Acorn)”.

A slush fund used for leftist social justice causes creates a crony relationship and corrupts the Department.

