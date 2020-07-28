AG Barr plans to give a fiery address to Nadler’s inquisition

Attorney General Bill Barr is expected to give fiery testimony Tuesday in front of the House Judiciary Committee. He will condemn the “grave abuses” in the “bogus Russiagate scandal,” while referencing the black-on-black violence and defending law enforcement in no uncertain terms.

Fox News got hold of the prepared remarks (see below).

He will say that “many of the Democrats on this Committee have attempted to discredit me by conjuring up a narrative that I am simply the President’s factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions.”

Not only did the President not interfere, but Barr will also say the President has told him “to do what he thinks is right.”

He will express his deep concern over the weaponization of the criminal justice process.

“But as an outsider, I became deeply troubled by what I perceived as the increasing use of the criminal justice process as a political weapon and the emergence of two separate standards of justice.”

After expressing sympathy for the injustices towards the Black community in prior decades, he will say fortunately terrible incidents like that which happened to George Floyd are rare. He does not accept the concept of systemic racism and believes the mistrust of police in the community is the result of many factors. [The media and the Democrats?]

He will address the breakdown in the rule of law and the rioters and anarchists that have nothing to do with George Floyd. That will be difficult since Jerry Nadler thinks the riots are a “myth.”

He will conclude:

“As elected officials of the federal government, every Member of this Committee – regardless of your political views or your feelings about the Trump Administration – should condemn violence against federal officers and destruction of federal property. So should state and local leaders who have a responsibility to keep their communities safe. To tacitly condone destruction and anarchy is to abandon the basic rule-of-law principles that should unite us even in a politically divisive time. At the very least, we should all be able to agree that there is no place in this country for armed mobs that seek to establish autonomous zones beyond government control, or tear down statues and monuments that law-abiding communities chose to erect, or to destroy the property and livelihoods of innocent business owners. The most basic responsibility of government is to ensure the rule of law, so that people can live their lives safely and without fear. The Justice Department will continue working to meet that solemn responsibility.”

Democrats obviously don’t agree with that. They think law enforcement are “stormtroopers,” to quote Nancy Pelosi.

