NJ gym owners arrested for opening up in defiance of NJ governor

The owners of the Atilis Gym have been arrested for defying the New Jersey Governor’s order by keeping the gym open for business.

Officials have arrested the owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey after they repeatedly defied Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 shutdown order. Police say 33-year-old Ian Smith, of Delanco Township, and 51-year-old Frank Trumbetti, of Williamstown, are both charged with one count of fourth-degree contempt, obstruction, and violation of disaster control act — both disorderly persons summons, CBS Philly reported.

The owners had been staying inside the gym since last week when a judge ruled the gym was in contempt of Gov. Phil Murphy’s order after reopening their doors.

From July 24 to July 27, officials say numerous people had been observed going in and out of the gym which was a direct violation of the court order.

Both owners refused to leave the gym when asked, resulting in the charges.

They defied the STATE and that’s not allowed.

Do you believe this is too much? Why aren’t Americans angry about this? Do they believe the government can do almost anything in the name of the virus? What do you think?

WATCH THE ARREST:

.@GovMurphy of New Jersey ordered the Sheriffs to close @TheAtilisGym. They arrested the gym owners and boarded up their business. This type of government overreach is terrifying. The Democrats allows rioters to burn businesses to the ground but won’t let them operate. pic.twitter.com/mDWG37kGVV — Derek Utley (@realDerekUtley) July 27, 2020