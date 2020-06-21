AG Barr said Durham probe will probably have something by summer

Attorney General Bill Barr announced in an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation of the Russia probe’s origins will likely yield “developments” before summer is over, despite delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Barr said that he was surprised by the overall lack of public interest in Durham’s investigation.

“So that has been surprising to me, that people aren’t concerned about civil liberties and the integrity of our governmental process in terms of the future of Durham’s investigation,” Barr said. “You know, he’s pressing ahead as hard as he can. And I expect that, you know, we will have some developments hopefully before the end of the summer.”

He also finds the degree of unmasking to be “unusual.”

“I would say it’s unusual for an outgoing administration, high-level officials, to be unmasking very, you know, very much in the days they’re preparing to leave office,” Barr said. “Makes you wonder what they were doing.”

Barr also came out against media outlets who have not given Russia-related developments the attention he believes they deserve.

“It’s been stunning that all we’ve gotten from the mainstream media [is] sort of bovine silence in the face of the complete collapse of the so-called Russiagate scandal, which they did all they could to sensationalize and drive,” he said. “And it’s like not even a whoops. They are just onto the next false scandal.”

About racism, he said there certainly is, but he doesn’t believe it is systemic.

“Well, I do think there’s racism in the country … I think there may be individuals and there are individuals who may have bias, and sometimes that may emerge and be manifested in some act,” he said. “But I don’t think it’s systemic.”

The left is going wild with speculation about Attorney General Bill Barr blaming the President for the firing of US Attorney Geoffrey Berman, claiming the President is blaming him.

