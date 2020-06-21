Natalie White was Rayshard’s girlfriend, a Natalie White is suspected of Wendy’s arson

Rayshard Brooks, who was shot to death by then-officer Rolfe, was described as a happily-married man who adored his children. He had spent the day at the arcade with his daughter and was to go to her birthday party the next day. However, he repeatedly refers to his girlfriend Natalie White in the tape of the unfortunate shooting.

Natalie White is now identified as the woman suspected of starting the fire at Wendy’s, the scene of the shooting.

Saturday, the Atlanta Fire Department said that they have obtained an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Natalie White for first-degree arson.

She wasn’t alone. There is another white female suspect.

Police released these two screenshots:

THE MOB WOULDN’T LET FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT THE FIRE

Fire Chief Randall Slaughter described the situation as “dangerous,” saying that people were throwing bricks and other materials as crews worked to try and put out the flames.

About 60 firefighters positioned at the time of the fire. Demonstrators (a violent mob) blocked all the units. The firefighters had to wait for law enforcement escorts, the chief said. It’s unclear how many demonstrators were in the area but officials estimated there were “hundreds” of [angry] people in the area.

Whoever did set the fire, whether it be these two or not, they destroyed someone’s livelihood and cost an insurance company a lot of money.

The truth should be told and decisions should be made based on facts. That doesn’t mean it isn’t a shame for Mr. Brooks, his family, and the officers.

Go to 21:35 for one mention of his girlfriend’s name: