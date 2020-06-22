AG Barr: US companies & the media sacrifice national welfare on behalf of China

U.S. companies, the media, and even top university professors serve as stooges for China. We have professors acting unlawfully, Chinese students stealing research, and companies sacrificing their country for short term gain. American companies and the media have not cooperated in the fight to stop Communist Chinese Party theft and abuse. They facilitate it.

THE MEDIA, US COMPANIES, EVEN PROFESSORS BETRAY US

Attorney General William Barr discussed the danger of the communist Chinese with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures yesterday. He said that communist Chinese have a long history of cheating but over the past ten years have waged a very aggressive effort to cheat, steal our intellectual property, and supplant us as leaders in technology. They are stealing America’s future. If the Chinese become leaders in 5G, they will have tremendous leverage over the United States.

If they succeed in their efforts to take over key industries, they will have the ultimate domination of the West. The Chinese want to control the world.

We must protect U.S. technological leadership and thwart their cheating and stealing, Barr says, it’s the future of this nation.

American businesses are sacrificing the long term viability of their company and the national welfare for short term gain so they can cash in and move into golf communities.

Watch:

THE THREAT OF HUAWEI

China has been a poor partner.

Huawei is likely a spy apparatus and there is a very high risk of it being used to do that worldwide. Erickson and Nokia can compete to some degree but Huawei has the backing of the Chinese government. They can offer Huawei 5G for free.

The Chinese people are a great people and the hope was that bringing them into the world economy would make them more liberal. Unfortunately, the Communist Party has an iron grip on the people.

Watch: