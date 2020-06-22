Theodore Roosevelt didn’t survive the purge, his statue heads for storage

The statue of Theodore Roosevelt that sits at the entrance of the Museum of Natural History in Manhattan will be removed. The leftists say he is a symbol of racism and colonialism. Teddy is the first president to celebrate a black man in the White House. He invited Booker T. Washington to the White House and was vilified for it. Theodore Roosevelt was an environmentalist. He established and protected some of our most beautiful parks.

Theodore Roosevelt, often called “the conservation president,” impacted the National Park System well beyond his term in office. He doubled the number of sites within the National Park system. As President from 1901 to 1909, he signed legislation establishing five new national parks: Crater Lake, Oregon; Wind Cave, South Dakota; Sullys Hill, North Dakota (later re-designated a game preserve); Mesa Verde, Colorado; and Platt, Oklahoma (now part of Chickasaw National Recreation Area).

However, another Roosevelt enactment had a broader effect: the Antiquities Act of June 8, 1906. The Antiquities Act enabled President Roosevelt and succeeding Presidents to proclaim historic landmarks, historic or prehistoric structures, and other objects of historic or scientific interest in federal ownership as national monuments.

ABOUT THE STATUE

His statue shows him on a horse and he is flanked on either side by a Native American and a Black man.

The statue was commissioned in 1925 and unveiled in 1940 as part of a memorial to former New York governor and U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt.

The statue was meant to celebrate Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919) as a devoted naturalist and author of works on natural history. Roosevelt’s father was one of the Museum’s founders.

It is beautiful artistically.

There is always an excuse to remove every statue that represents our history.

Theodore Roosevelt’s statue will be removed from the Museum of Natural History in New York City. The memorial has long prompted objections as a symbol of colonialism.https://t.co/aPafBjXCOv — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 21, 2020

You’re gonna hear people wringing their hands saying that the AMNH cancelled Teddy Roosevelt, but if it were just a statue of him, it’d likely be staying up. (It’s not just a statue of him.) pic.twitter.com/xR0Fk7NwtT — Angus Johnston 😷 (@studentactivism) June 21, 2020

Wow. The Teddy Roosevelt statue outside the main entrance to the American Museum of Natural History is coming down—at the AMNH’s request. https://t.co/3a2XF88rxl — Angus Johnston 😷 (@studentactivism) June 21, 2020

The founder of Yale was a slaver and Woodrow Wilson was a true bigot. Why aren’t they going after their statues?