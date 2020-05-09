AG Barr ‘very concerned’ FBI ignored evidence of Russian disinformation

Attorney General William Barr said in an interview aired Friday that special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigators “ignored” evidence of possible Russian disinformation in the Steele dossier.

“I think that’s one of the most troubling aspects of this whole thing,” Barr told CBS News when asked about the possibility that the Kremlin fed disinformation to Christopher Steele, a former British spy who investigated the Trump campaign.

VERY CONCERNED ABOUT RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION

Barr said he was “very concerned” at the possibility that the dossier and Steele “were used as a vector for the Russians to inject disinformation into the political campaign.”

The dossier was used to obtain warrants to wiretap campaign aide Carter Page. The Steele dossier was and still is used to prove there was Trump campaign-Russia collusion.

The Mueller report released on April 18, 2019, found no evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

A Justice Department inspector general’s report on the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation trashed Steele and raised serious questions about Mueller’s investigation.

It said that the FBI received evidence in early 2017 that Russian intelligence operatives may have fed disinformation to Steele, a former MI6 officer who investigated Donald Trump on behalf of the Democrat National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

The IG report also said that the U.S. intelligence community provided a report to the FBI in June 2017 that said two Russian intelligence officers were aware as early as July 2016 that Steele was investigating the Trump campaign. That information was in a footnote.

Barr said in his CBS interview that Mueller had the responsibility to investigate the dossier further.

“I think that is something that Robert Mueller was responsible for looking at under his charter, which is the potential of Russian influence,” Barr told CBS News.

“But I think it was ignored and there were mounting indications that this could very well have been happening and no one really stopped to look at it.”

OPINION

The dossier allegations read like a cheap novel and were unbelievable. The information likely came from the Kremlin and was either debunked or couldn’t be proven.

What appeared obvious at the last hearing in which Mueller appeared was that he was suffering from some level of dementia. His team of angry Democrats were in charge and they had zero interest in uncovering treachery by their colleagues or any Democrats. They didn’t even care that they were aiding the Russians who they knew tried to interfere in our election.

Not only did it open them up to false information from the Kremlin, it showed the Russians our greatest weakness — traitorous Democrats. Knowing Steele was compromised, the FBI proceeded anyway. So great was their treachery.

All of the information in the dossier should have been discounted, but the perpetrators were looking for a way to unseat the President. They knew the dossier should be thrown out. They didn’t care.

Now they are all howling and lying about what was exposed in the unredacted reports.