Famous doctor says Dr. Fauci was wrong every step of the way

Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviewed Dr. Marty Makary, a Johns Hopkins health expert, Friday night. The doctor didn’t join the chorus of praises for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

He said Dr. Fauci did not prepare the country and he wasn’t sure if he should blame him or blame “America for putting too much faith and stock in one doctor.”

From day one, Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the face of the medical expertise advising the White House on COV-19.

Carlson asked Dr. Makary, “How would you assess Dr. Fauci’s record so far?”

Makary started off by praising Fauci as a “very nice gentleman” but when it comes to preparing the country for the virus, “he missed this one.”

“For two months from January 15 when we had our first case walking around the United States, on U.S. soil, until March 15, with the country latching on to every word he says, he never once prepared this country with anything beyond simple hygiene lessons,” Makary said.

“He actually said in late January and again several other times that this is not something the American public should worry about,” he added.

What the doctor didn’t mention is on May 7, Fauci told everyone who is young and healthy that they could go on cruises.

Drs. Fauci and Birx went by the IMF and IMHE models which were off drastically and they hung on to them even after everyone knew they were absurd.

Watch:

The AP put out an article today claiming the president hid the CDC report in which they outlined their plan for opening the government. Dr. Redfield doesn’t like the president and the head honchus of the CDC are left-wing people.

Their plan is wholly unrealistic in the slow pace it demands. The president never asked them to do it. We don’t know if he hid it or not, but it deserves to be hidden. We can’t survive economically if we follow it. Time to shelve the CDC and Dr. Fauci.

The CDC is still relying on these models and are predicting we will go up to 3,000 dead a day. The virus is bad, but if people are careful, it will be far better than that. There are strong signs the virus is weakening and subsiding.