AG Barr will prosecute the out-of-town, far-left radicals destroying cities

Many of the rioters come from out of state and they are coming to burn, loot, and destroy. They are far-left and the plan is to overturn our form of government. These radicals are domestic terrorists.

As an aside, did you know that Joe Biden, as best we can tell, is not condemning this assault on our cities. Is this a political calculation?

IT’S A FEDERAL CRIME

Bill Barr addressed the nation and said it’s a federal crime to cross state lines. He said he will prosecute them.

“Unfortunately with the rioting that is occurring in many of our cities around the country, the voices of peaceful protests are being hijacked by violent radical elements. Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate and violent agenda.

“In many places, it appears the violence is planned, organized, and driven by left extremist groups, using Antifa-like tactics, many of whom travel from outside the state to promote the violence.

“We must have law and order on our streets and in our communities. And it is the responsibility of the local, state leadership in the first instance to halt this violence. The Department of Justice, including the FBI, the U.S. Marshals, the ATF, DEA, and 93 United States Attorneys’ Offices, U.S. Attorneys’ offices around the country are supporting local efforts and continue to support them and take all action necessary to enforce federal law.

“In that regard, it is a federal crime to cross state lines or to use interstate facilities to incite or participate in violent rioting. And we will enforce those laws.”

Watch:

Again, he makes it clear that these riots are driven by the FAR-LEFT (now in control of the Democrat Party). The protests were hijacked by radical, far-left groups, not white supremacists as the Democrats and Democrat media want people to believe.

They are stirring up gangs, poor uninformed people. They make it seem as if all police are evil, all whites are evil except for them.

This clip has a little bit more:

