MN gov, safety commish blame Democrat riots on white supremacists

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner is blaming the Democrat riots on White Supremacists. That is not true. The white liberals/communists and Black Lives Matter are the ringleaders. They are nasty and they are stirring up the poor people, the uneducated, and the gang kids.

The KKK is not burning down housing projects and black-owned stores. This is a lie. We hate the KKK but let’s be truthful. White communists/Democrats are doing damage.

The protests are run by Antifa — white leftists — and Black Lives Matter — communists — and gang kids, and he can study it as much as he wants, but he won’t find KKK. He can lie about it, but he won’t find them. His comments are egregious and misleading.

Watch:

It’s not just this guy, it’s the Democrats, in general, spreading this nonsense:

Antifa are NOT comprised of white supremacists. They are anarchists, socialists, and communists and if they vote, they vote for Democrats.

CRAZY MINNESOTA GOVERNOR SUSPECTS WHITE SUPREMACISTS WHEN HE CAN SEE WHO THESE RADICALS ARE

The crazy Minnesota Governor is hinting it’s white supremacists. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he is aware of unconfirmed reports that gangs of white supremacists are taking advantage of the anarchy unfolding in Minneapolis to create more chaos, NBC News reported.

He’s talking about Antifa as white supremacists. What he is saying is insane, but he could just be a liar.

Antifa admits they are communists and anarchists.

When asked by a reporter if Walz was aware of rumors that white supremacists had joined some of the looting he said based on “my suspicions and what I’ve seen on this, yes.”

We won’t get the truth from the Minnesota AG, however:

Communistic Rep. Jayapal of Washington State is basically spreading the same nonsense:

The anti-white male is also in play:

Remember who could be behind this:

Watch this lady and tell me if you agree with me — GTH Antifa and BLM:

