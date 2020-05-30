MN gov, safety commish blame Democrat riots on white supremacists

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner is blaming the Democrat riots on White Supremacists. That is not true. The white liberals/communists and Black Lives Matter are the ringleaders. They are nasty and they are stirring up the poor people, the uneducated, and the gang kids.

The KKK is not burning down housing projects and black-owned stores. This is a lie. We hate the KKK but let’s be truthful. White communists/Democrats are doing damage.

The protests are run by Antifa — white leftists — and Black Lives Matter — communists — and gang kids, and he can study it as much as he wants, but he won’t find KKK. He can lie about it, but he won’t find them. His comments are egregious and misleading.

It’s not just this guy, it’s the Democrats, in general, spreading this nonsense:

No one who has watched any of the videos actually believes this is a widespread effort by white nationalists (who would never fit in w the protest crowds). You can clearly see the makeup of those committing violence is consistent with Antifa and other similar far-left groups. https://t.co/u74QbPFCSj — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 30, 2020

Antifa are NOT comprised of white supremacists. They are anarchists, socialists, and communists and if they vote, they vote for Democrats.

CRAZY MINNESOTA GOVERNOR SUSPECTS WHITE SUPREMACISTS WHEN HE CAN SEE WHO THESE RADICALS ARE

The crazy Minnesota Governor is hinting it’s white supremacists. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he is aware of unconfirmed reports that gangs of white supremacists are taking advantage of the anarchy unfolding in Minneapolis to create more chaos, NBC News reported.

He’s talking about Antifa as white supremacists. What he is saying is insane, but he could just be a liar.

Antifa admits they are communists and anarchists.

When asked by a reporter if Walz was aware of rumors that white supremacists had joined some of the looting he said based on “my suspicions and what I’ve seen on this, yes.”

We won’t get the truth from the Minnesota AG, however:

Given that this guy glorifying the Antifa handbook is Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison I doubt he’s going to be telling the truth about Antifa’s involvement any time soon pic.twitter.com/6zqBhtfkm4 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) May 30, 2020

Communistic Rep. Jayapal of Washington State is basically spreading the same nonsense:

The anti-white male is also in play:

The anti-white male contagion is spreading like dumpster fires in every major metropolis. https://t.co/3ar8iJAHzH — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) May 30, 2020

Remember who could be behind this:

I believe leftist anarchy groups are using the death of #GeorgeFloyd to blame MN riots on angry black people.

In honor of media goons threatening me for stating that—here’s a throwback of ANTIFA chanting that Soros owed them money, after their chapter tweeted he owed them 15$/hr pic.twitter.com/ueKj1fsQKr — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 29, 2020

Watch this lady and tell me if you agree with me — GTH Antifa and BLM:

HEARTBREAKING: “I have nowhere to go now.” “These people did this for no reason.” “It’s not gonna bring George back. George is in a better place than we are.” “I wish I was where George was because this is ridiculous…” pic.twitter.com/22n4bQgDPX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020