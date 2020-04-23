AG Barr won’t rule out bringing Durham probe to a head on the eve of the election

As the investigation of the origins of the Russia-Trump collusion probe heats up, Attorney General Bill Barr won’t rule out the possibility of it coming to a head on the eve of the election.

Speaking with conservative radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday, Barr was asked a series of questions about the Russiagate genesis probe currently being led by Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham.

“The investigation of U.S. Attorney John Durham into the circumstances surrounding the surveillance of President Trump’s campaign, transition, and early administration, does that investigation remain on track, undisturbed by the virus?” Hewitt asked.

“Yes,” Barr replied.

“There are guidelines concerning the announcement of indictments or closing of investigations prior to the election,” Hewitt continued–getting to the heart of the matter. “When is that deadline for U.S. Attorney Durham and do you think he will make it? Either to disclose indictments or to disclose that the investigation is over?”

“As far as I’m aware, none of the key people that–whose actions are being reviewed at this point are running for president,” Barr said.

“But would not the announcement of indictments after a time certain have an impact on the election of the sort that the U.S. Attorney’s Manual recommends against?” Hewitt pressed.

“Well, what is the sort that the manual recommends against?” Barr asked.

“As I recall, this came up with director Comey making his announcement and the concerns in 2016 that he had acted improvidently during the run-up to the election. I don’t recall what the exact timing is,” Hewitt explained.

“Yeah, but that was directly as to a candidate,” Barr noted.

“Oh, so it would not matter in your view if there is an investigation and the day before the election someone is indicted?” Hewitt asked.

To which Barr replied, “Well, there–you know–I think, you know, in its core, the idea is: you don’t go after candidates. You don’t indict candidates–or perhaps someone that’s sufficiently close to a candidate that is essentially the same, you know, within a certain number of days before an election. But, you know, as I say, I don’t think any of the people whose actions are under review by Durham fall into that category.

“That’s big news to me,” Hewitt exclaimed. “I had assumed that they would be in the category of people that could not be indicted given the obvious connection to President Trump.”

That’s where the Attorney General left it.

John Durham has a lot of enemies in the deep state and on the left. If he does indict anyone, there will be outrage and a loud outcry.