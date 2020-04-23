Newsom has no intention of re-opening Cali any time soon

Far-far-left Governor Newsom of California wants to redesign his state as the embodiment of climate change infrastructure. The virus is the perfect excuse to give the state a complete leftist overhaul. He has no intention of opening any time soon and has no date in mind.

With 35,000 cases, only 1300 deaths, and tests showing a good percentage of Californians acquired immunity, Newsom thinks he should keep businesses shut down for the foreseeable future. He’s in no hurry, and his plans for re-opening include climate change structural changes.

Newsom appointed Climate lunatic Tom Steyer as the co-chair of his economic recovery task force. Steyer, who wants to eliminate fossil fuels entirely, might see this as an opportunity to push his ideology.

NBC (Bay Area) reported that Newsom said on Wednesday there is no date to ease coronavirus shelter-at-home restrictions and reopen California’s economy. He six indicators for reopening the state have yet to be realized.

His six indicators are impossible to reach any time soon.

The governor said he had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump, and the two agreed to significantly increase testing across California, with hundreds of thousands of new swabs coming and 86 new testing sites opening.

In his remarks about testing, which is the first of the six indicators, Newsom said the state has set a goal to test 60,000 to 80,000 people a day. Currently, about 16,000 coronavirus tests are being conducted daily, he said.

Newsom has made it clear that when the opening does happen, it will be a slow reopening, most likely not like Georgia, which has allowed all nail salons, barbershops, massage, and tattoo parlors to reopen starting Friday and dine-in restaurants and movie theaters starting Monday.

The spokeswoman for the Santa Clara County Public Health Department has decided she has the right to tell people they can’t drive around.

“We can see (Highway) 101, and there are way too many cars on there,” the tyrant, county spokeswoman Marianna Moles said. “And unless a lot more people just became essential workers, you all are bending the rules a little bit.”

Bending the rules to go out for a drive???

Californians are still being told they cannot leave their homes or work unless it’s “essential.”