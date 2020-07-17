AG Barr’s stinging rebuke of US businesses appeasing Maoist China

Attorney General Bill Barr’s China speech at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum was amazing and something you never would have heard four years ago. Our past administrations have fallen in line with the Chinese Communists until now and this administration.

MAOISTS ARE CHANGING AMERICA

Barr stated, “The ultimate ambition of China’s rulers isn’t to trade with the United States. It is to raid the United States. If you are an American business leader, appeasing the PRC may bring short-term rewards. But in the end, the PRC’s goal is to replace you.”

“The CCP has long used public threats of retaliation and barred market access to exert influence,” Barr said. “More recently, however, the CCP has also stepped up behind the scenes efforts to cultivate and coerce American business executives to further its political objectives.”

Barr continued, “Efforts that are all the more pernicious because they are largely hidden from public view.”

This presents a significant threat because “hiding behind American voices allows the Chinese government to elevate its influence campaigns and put a friendly face on its pro-regime policies.”

Barr also called out U.S. universities that take money from China and bow to the CCP by silencing speech or canceling events on topics considered “controversial” by Beijing.

“The CCP surveils its own people and assigns them social credit scores, employs an army of government censors, tortures dissidents, and persecutes religious and ethnic minorities, including a million Uighurs detained in indoctrination and labor camps.”

“If what happened in China stayed in China, that would all be bad enough. But instead of America changing China, China is leveraging its economic power to change America.”

BARR CALLS OUT US COMPANIES, HOLLYWOOD ELITES — HUGE

Barr explained, “The Chinese Communist Party thinks in terms of decades and centuries, while we tend to focus on the next quarterly earnings report,” Barr said. “America’s big tech companies have also allowed themselves to become pawns of Chinese influence.”

“All too often, for the sake of short-term profits, American companies have succumbed to that influence—even at the expense of freedom and openness in the United States. Sadly, examples of American business bowing to Beijing are legion.”

“Corporations such as Google, Microsoft, Yahoo, and Apple have shown themselves all too willing to collaborate with the [Chinese Communist Party],” Barr said. He added that Hollywood has routinely caved in to pressure and censored their films “to appease the Chinese Communist Party.”

“I suspect Walt Disney would be disheartened to see how the company he founded deals with the foreign dictatorships of our day.” <

“Despite years of acquiescence to communist authorities in China, American tech companies may finally be finding their courage through collective action…”

“If we rekindle our love and devotion for our country and each other, I am confident that we—the American people, American government, and American business together—can do it again. Our freedom depends on it.”

The CCP “dominates” “threatens” “pressures” “exploits”; American businesses, academics, and entertainers have “kowtowed” “helped” “acquiesced” “apologized” and “bowed.” Barr says they must see themselves not as global citizens but as Americans and proudly defend American values.

Watch:

THIS COULD BE US

Watch the next clip. You may say it’s China, what do I care? You might say, they are Muslims so it doesn’t affect me. But it could be you and it will be you if China has its way.

Uighurs sitting, bound and blindfolded, waiting to be loaded onto train cars and taken — somewhere. Drone footage from an unknown hero in China.#Uighur pic.twitter.com/l9CTfyM2iT — PariahDog1312🗽⚖️☭⃠ 卐⃠ (@PDog119) July 15, 2020

