Dems fight for ‘peaceful protesters’ burning down Portland

For more than six weeks, Antifa, and Antifa-offshoots, including alleged Black Lives Matter, have devastated Portland with riots every night. They loot, destroy, burn statues, leave garbage throughout the city, torch buildings, and draw graffiti on every structure. There is no rule of law and the politicians the residents elected don’t want it.

“The Mayor, Governor, Senators are all far-left and allow this. Portland media and politicians describe rioters as peaceful while declaring police violent agitators. This lie keeps riots going,” reporter Andy Ngo writes.

The President sent in federal marshalls and agents from the Department of Homeland Security to protect federal structures. The agents are arresting these domestic terrorists. The Oregon officials want the feds to leave, not Antifa, the feds.

THE POLITICIANS ARE ANTIFA

Oregon Democrats watch Portland burn and that’s all they do. They do not believe in law enforcement and are hard-left politically.

Governor Kate Brown writes: This political theater from President Trump has nothing to do with public safety. The President is failing to lead this nation. Now he is deploying federal officers to patrol the streets of Portland in a blatant abuse of power by the federal government.

Far-left Senator Jeff Merkley wrote on Twitter: Authoritarian governments, not democratic republics, send unmarked authorities after protesters. These Trump/Barr tactics designed to eliminate any accountability are absolutely unacceptable in America and must end.

Far-left Senator Ron Wyden is blaming Trump for the violence in Portland although he only recently sent in troops to save the federal buildings: A peaceful protester in Portland was shot in the head by one of Donald Trump’s secret police. Now Trump and Chad Wolf are weaponizing the DHS as their own occupying army to provoke violence on the streets of my hometown because they think it plays well with right-wing media.

Mayor Ted Wheeler writes: This is clearly a coordinated strategy from the White House. It is irresponsible and it is escalating an already tense situation. Remove your heightened troop presence now.

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty says: I am proud to be among the loud chorus of elected officials calling for the federal troops in Portland’s streets to go home. Their presence here has escalated tensions and put countless Portlanders exercising their First Amendment Rights in greater danger.

President Trump only recently sent in troops.

Best yet is their top law enforcement officer:

Multnomah County’s incoming DA, Mike Schmidt, who will oversee prosecutions in Portland, is favored by the far-left and Antifa. When asked about the recent riots, he says it takes “more than just peaceful protests to get the government’s attention.”

Businesses are reporting $24 million in damage from the terrorists. Every night, they riot and the communist front group, the National Lawyers’ Guild, bails them out.

‘GESTAPO’ IS TRENDING

If you’re a Portland Biden supporter, you rail against arresting Antifa as if they were being sent to concentration camps when they are actually under arrest for possible crimes, both large and small. The feds are in Portland to protect the federal buildings under constant attack.

‘Gestapo’ is now trending on Twitter and it’s filled with comments like the one below. They don’t want the rioting stopped or domestic terrorists arrested.

Ironically, they are the dictators, the fascists.

Sick twisted Dictator#BlackLivesMatter

Unidentified militarized agents in Portland are grabbing people off the streets & putting them in unmarked vehicles.

They need your help

Comment #Gestapo #FacistTrump to make this trend, so media can’t ignore it! pic.twitter.com/yvUVwd7Snv — We stand with Joe Biden (@wemadethewave) July 17, 2020

EVERY NIGHT IS THE SAME IN PORTLAND

It’s still early in the night in Portland but antifa black bloc militants with weapons are beginning to gather in downtown where the parks are fenced off. This is in addition to their current surrounding of the southeast Sherrif’s Office building. pic.twitter.com/CChElBFOhY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 17, 2020

.@DHSgov has released an exhaustive list of #antifa attacks on law enforcement, property & the public in the past 6 weeks in Portland. Antifa have tried it all: explosives, fires, lasers, rocks, feces, slingshots & metal ballbearings, doxes & much more: https://t.co/Hw0b2P7y4b pic.twitter.com/Tfgzy36VtN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 16, 2020

#Antifa started a large fire where the Portland elk statue used to be. They burnt a US flag in the flames. Every night they start fires, vandalize everything in the area & leave a mess. The city cleans in the morning & the cycle starts again at night. pic.twitter.com/hlnUYq42ef — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 16, 2020