AG Bondi Announces Prosecutions for Fraud Uncovered by DOGE

Attorney General Pam Bondi said we will see prosecutions for government spending fraud and the death penalty for violent criminals.
We’ll see. There are nearly 2 million NGOs, and if she at least goes after the big ones, people will have a lot more confidence in her after the failure to release all the RFK and Epstein files.
We want to give her a chance. However, we need fewer appearances on Fox News and more action.
BREAKING – 2 MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS FROM A.G. PAM BONDI
– They will “prosecute” instances of government spending fraud
– “We are seeking the d*ath penalty again [for] horrible, violent criminals… they WILL face the d*ath penalty.”pic.twitter.com/xpaIBbLEm0
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 24, 2025
