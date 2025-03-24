Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey secured a historic $24 billion judgment against the Chinese Communist Party for unleashing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a landmark victory for Missouri and the United States in the fight to hold China accountable for unleashing COVID-19 on the world,” said Attorney General Bailey. “China refused to show up to court, but that doesn’t mean they get away with causing untold suffering and economic devastation. We intend to collect every penny by seizing Chinese-owned assets, including Missouri farmland.”

The Federal court ruled that Missouri “has established this claim of damages through evidence satisfactory to the court,” proving that China caused and exacerbated the COVID-19 pandemic, harming Missourians. The ruling follows former Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s 2020 lawsuit against the Chinese Communist Party for obstructing the production, purchase, and export of critical medical equipment, including PPE, during the pandemic.

Missouri will now move to collect the $24 billion judgment and, if necessary, will work with the Trump Administration to identify and seize Chinese-owned assets.

According to the AP, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this week that it does not recognize a U.S. federal judge’s recent ruling siding with Missouri’s claim that China hoarded personal protective equipment during the pandemic, harming the state and its residents. China called the lawsuit “absurd” when it was filed in 2020, during the early months of the pandemic, and it did not participate in a brief trial held in Missouri in January.

Paul Nolette, a Marquette University political scientist, said a state acting on its own could be a problem because, “that can really complicate relationships between the countries.”

He added, “The prospects of money actually changing hands is very slim.”

The idea of seizing farmland is great. Chinese communists shouldn’t buy US farmland. They own 43,000 acres in Missouri. The CCP doesn’t own any of it near military bases since the state banned it.

